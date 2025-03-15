Kylaq is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Kylaq Signature Plus AT in Delhi is Rs. 14.29 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission ofKylaq is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Kylaq Signature Plus AT in Delhi is Rs. 14.29 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Signature Plus AT is 45 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Central Locking, Cruise Control, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.0 TSI
Max Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
BootSpace: 446 litres
SkodaKylaq Signature Plus AT Price
Signature Plus AT
₹14.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹12,40,000
RTO
₹1,36,000
Insurance
₹52,477
