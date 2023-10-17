HarrierPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
TATA Harrier

Launched in Oct 2023

4.0
90 Reviews
₹15 - 26.5 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Harrier Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1956.0 cc

Harrier: 1956.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 14.95 kmpl

Harrier: 14.6-16.8 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 167.9 bhp

Harrier: 168.0 bhp

Tata Harrier Latest Update

Latest News:

Tata Safari and Harrier to receive petrol engines this fiscal, likely to get 1.5-litre unit
Auto recap, May 19: Hyundai Creta may get hybrid, Tata Harrier EV launch date confirmed, India-UK FTA impact on Defender

Introduction

The Tata Harrier is a mid-size pure diesel SUV that was launched in India in 2019. The Harrier is positioned between the Nexon and the Safari within the Indian carmaker’s SUV lineup. It is built on the OmegaArc platform, which is a monocoque construction derived from the Jaguar Land Rover D8 platform, which in turn is adopted by the likes of the Range Rover Sport and the Jaguar E-Pace. The Tata Harrier further shares this platform with the Safari SUV, and it has received a five-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) and is one of the most versatile and dependable offerings in the segment.

Tata Harrier Price:

The Tata Harrier is available at a competitive price range starting from 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant with the six-speed manual and 19.34 lakh (ex-showroom) for the six-speed automatic. The top-of-the-line manual variant comes in at 25.09 lakh (ex-showroom), and the same for the automatic stands at 26.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata has further made a #Dark edition available for the Harrier SUV, and this starts at 19.15 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to 26.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The Stealth edition variants start at 25.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual at 26.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic.

When was the Tata Harrier launched?

The Tata Harrier was launched in January 2019 and was previewed as the Tata H5X concept car a year prior. While it had received two sets of feature updates in 2020, it was officially facelifted in 2023, and this had brought in upgrades such as ADAS capabilities alongside a new infotainment display and a digital instrument cluster.

How many variants of the Tata Harrier are available?

Much akin to other SUVs in the brand’s portfolio, the Tata Harrier is made available in 25 different sub-variants spread across four broad trims – Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Fearless. The individual sub-variants are denoted by suffixes such as ‘+’, ‘S’, and ‘(o)’. Tata further offers the Harrier SUV in four colour options, namely Sunlit Yellow, Lunar White, Pebble Grey, and Coral Red. Out of these, the first two are dual-tone themes.

Tata further offers a special #Dark edition, which, as the name suggests, follows an all-black aesthetic with no further mechanical changes. This edition rides on 19-inch Blackstone alloy wheels and features #Dark badging all around the car. The interior is finished in the Blackstone theme and is dressed up in black Benecke Kaliko leatherette upholstery.

What features are available in the Tata Harrier?

The Tata Harrier features Bi-LED projector headlamps and sequential LED DRLs in the front with a seamless tail lamp that stretches across the back door. The SUV comes with a voice-activated sunroof bordered by a strip of ambient LED lights. The dashboard, along with the rest of the interior, is accentuated with leatherette inserts and stitching that match the body colour, and the overall cabin features customisable mood lighting. The steering wheel features mounted controls as well as an illuminated Tata logo in the centre. A 12.3-inch infotainment display floats atop the dashboard as part of the centre console, and the driver individually gets a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument cluster. The infotainment screen allows for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Tata Harrier comes with a 10-speaker setup from JBL and further features multiple voice assistants, such as Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa, with Car2Home technology. The centre console features a wireless charging slot as well as a selector-knob for adjusting the terrain modes. The front row of the Harrier receives ventilated seats, along with a six-way powered seat for the driver and a four-way powered seat for the shotgun-side seat. Additional features in the Tata Harrier include a powered liftgate with gesture recognition, an air purifier, and dual-zone climate control.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Tata Harrier?

The Tata Harrier is offered with a single diesel engine configuration. There is a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that has carried over since launch. This unit is available with either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission with paddle shifters, and it generates 167 hp and 350 Nm of torque.

What is the Tata Harrier's mileage?

The Tata Harrier is available with a 50-litre fuel tank and provides a mileage ranging from 14.6 kmpl to 16.8 kmpl.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Tata Harrier?

The Tata Harrier is offered with 445 litres worth of boot space and a 205 mm ground clearance that aids the SUV’s manoeuvrability over rough terrain or damaged roads.

What is the seating capacity of the Tata Harrier?

The Tata Harrier is a five-seater SUV.

What is the safety rating of the Tata Harrier?

The Tata Harrier was given a five-star safety rating from the Global NCAP and features a robust monocoque shell underneath all the bells and whistles. The SUV comes with seven airbags, an electronic stability program, a 360-degree camera, and TPMs. Tata has further packaged ADAS functionality into the Harrier with features such as cruise control, autonomous braking, front and rear collision warnings, and lane driving aids.

What cars does the Tata Harrier rival in its segment?

The Tata Harrier is positioned within the mid-size SUV segment alongside rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Tata Curvv.

Tata Harrier
Tata Safari
Wheel
Taillight
Grille
Dashboard
Seats Aerial View
Headlight
Tata Harrier Variants
Tata Harrier price starts at ₹ 15 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 26.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
27 Variants Available
Harrier Smart₹15 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Harrier Smart (O)₹15.85 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Harrier Pure₹16.85 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors: Rear
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Harrier Pure (O)₹17.35 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
GPS Navigation System
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Harrier Pure Plus₹18.55 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Sunroof / Moonroof: Optional
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Harrier Pure Plus (S)₹18.85 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Harrier Pure Plus (S) Dark Edition₹19.15 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Harrier Pure Plus AT₹19.35 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Sunroof / Moonroof: Optional
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Harrier Adventure₹19.55 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Harrier Pure Plus (S) AT₹19.85 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Harrier Pure Plus (S) Dark Edition AT₹20 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Harrier Adventure Plus₹21.05 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Harrier Adventure Plus Dark Edition₹21.55 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Harrier Adventure Plus A₹22.05 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Harrier Adventure Plus AT₹22.45 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
GPS Navigation System
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Harrier Fearless Dual Tone₹22.85 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Harrier Adventure Plus Dark Edition AT₹22.95 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Harrier Fearless Dark Edition₹23.35 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Harrier Adventure Plus A AT₹23.45 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Harrier Fearless Dual Tone AT₹24.25 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Harrier Fearless Plus Dual Tone₹24.35 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Harrier Fearless Dark Edition AT₹24.75 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Harrier Fearless Plus Dark Edition₹24.85 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Harrier Fearless Plus Stealth Edition₹25.1 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Harrier Fearless Plus Dual Tone AT₹25.75 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Cruise Control
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Harrier Fearless Plus Dark Edition AT₹26.25 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Harrier Fearless Plus AT Stealth Edition₹26.5 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Tata Harrier Brochure

Tata Harrier Expert Review

3.5 out of 5

First launched in January of 2019 at a time when the mid-size SUV space was hardly as peppered with options as it is today, the Tata Harrier has found a special place in the Indian car market courtesy its capable diesel motor, relatively spacious cabin and robust build quality. But mostly, it was about the butch and muscular visual appeal of the Harrier, its absolutely untamed road presence. Over a lakh units of the Harrier SUV have been sold but Tata Motors is clearly hungry, and hungry for more. And so, it is now time for the facelift Harrier to make its presence felt against its every-growing list of SUV rivals.

In the current scheme of things, one lakh units of a mid-size SUV sold over the course of four years is great but not outright impressive. True Covid-related roadblocks dictated terms for a significant chunk of these past few years but newer brands like Kia with its Seltos and MG with its Hector have fared stronger still. But remember, the Harrier - unlike both Seltos and Hector - is a diesel-only model at a time when we continue to speak about clean and/or zero emission vehicles. Impressive? Sure.

Tata Harrier Images

Tata Harrier Colours

Tata Harrier is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Pebble gray
Lunar white
Seaweed green
Sunlit yellow
Ash gray
Coral red
Oberon black
Tata Harrier Safety Ratings

The Tata Harrier has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Adult
Child

In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Adult
Child

Tata Harrier Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque350 Nm
Mileage14.6 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1956 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypeDiesel
Tata Harrier comparison with similar cars

Tata Harrier
Tata Safari
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV700
MG Hector
MG Hector Plus
Hyundai Alcazar
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Toyota Innova Crysta
Isuzu V-Cross
Mahindra BE 6
₹15 Lakhs*
₹15.5 Lakhs*
₹13.99 Lakhs*
₹13.99 Lakhs*
₹14 Lakhs*
₹17.5 Lakhs*
₹14.99 Lakhs*
₹12.99 Lakhs*
₹19.99 Lakhs*
₹25.52 Lakhs*
₹18.9 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.3
89 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
12 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
18 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
119 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
55 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
85 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
41 Reviews
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Power
168 bhp
Power
168 bhp
Power
172 bhp
Power
182 bhp
Power
141 bhp
Power
141 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
172 bhp
Power
148 bhp
Power
161 bhp
Power
282 bhp
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
450 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
370 Nm
Torque
343 Nm
Torque
360 Nm
Torque
380 Nm
Length
4605 mm
Length
4668 mm
Length
4662 mm
Length
4695 mm
Length
4699 mm
Length
4720 mm
Length
4560 mm
Length
4428 mm
Length
4735 mm
Length
5332 mm
Length
4371 mm
Height
1718 mm
Height
1795 mm
Height
1857 mm
Height
1755 mm
Height
1760 mm
Height
1760 mm
Height
1710 mm
Height
1923 mm
Height
1795 mm
Height
1855 mm
Height
1627 mm
Width
1922 mm
Width
1922 mm
Width
1917 mm
Width
1890 mm
Width
1835 mm
Width
1835 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1870 mm
Width
1830 mm
Width
1880 mm
Width
1907 mm
Boot Space
445 litres
Boot Space
420 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
587 litres
Boot Space
155 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
447 litres
Boot Space
300 litres
Boot Space
180 litres
Boot Space
455 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
Pickup Truck
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
-
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

Tata Harrier Mileage

Tata Harrier in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of Tata Harrier's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Harrier Smart comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Manual
16.8 kmpl

Tata Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Treo Tata Safdarjung Enclave
A-2/14, Africa Avenue, Safdarjung Enclave, Near Baljith Lodge, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 7942531128
Autovikas Tata Dwarka
K-1/36, Rajapuri Matiala Road, Dwarka, Nanhey Park,Sector 5, New Delhi, Delhi 110075
+91 - 7374965285
Dps Cars
Shop No. 12, Eldeco Junction, Kashmere Gate Metro, Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110006
+91 - 8929567300
Dps Tata
Plot No 75, Rajdhani Enclave, Vikas Marg, Near, Preet Vihar Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 8929567226
Malwa Automobiles
Plot No 29, SSI Industrial Area, Jahangirpuri, Metro Pillar No 145, New Delhi, Delhi 110052
+91 - 7303658763
Sagar Motors
ZB 43/487 & ZB 44/487, Main GT Road, Dilshad Garden, New Delhi, Delhi 110095
+91 - 7375977058
Tata Harrier Videos

Tata Harrier SUV facelift, initial impressions: Drops muscle, gains the style
17 Oct 2023
Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
21 Dec 2023
Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
18 Oct 2023
Tata Harrier facelift SUV: Big on tech and features, but no petrol yet
14 Oct 2023

Popular Tata Cars

Tata Harrier EMI

Smart
840 Km
₹ 15 Lakhs*
Smart
840 Km
₹15 Lakhs*
Smart (O)
840 Km
₹15.85 Lakhs*
Pure
840 Km
₹16.85 Lakhs*
Pure (O)
840 Km
₹17.35 Lakhs*
Pure Plus
840 Km
₹18.55 Lakhs*
Pure Plus (S)
840 Km
₹18.85 Lakhs*
Pure Plus (S) Dark Edition
840 Km
₹19.15 Lakhs*
Pure Plus AT
840 Km
₹19.35 Lakhs*
Adventure
840 Km
₹19.55 Lakhs*
Pure Plus (S) AT
730 Km
₹19.85 Lakhs*
Pure Plus (S) Dark Edition AT
730 km
₹20 Lakhs*
Adventure Plus
840 Km
₹21.05 Lakhs*
Adventure Plus Dark Edition
840 Km
₹21.55 Lakhs*
Adventure Plus A
840 Km
₹22.05 Lakhs*
Adventure Plus AT
730 Km
₹22.45 Lakhs*
Fearless Dual Tone
840 km
₹22.85 Lakhs*
Adventure Plus Dark Edition AT
730 Km
₹22.95 Lakhs*
Fearless Dark Edition
840 Km
₹23.35 Lakhs*
Adventure Plus A AT
730 Km
₹23.45 Lakhs*
Fearless Dual Tone AT
730 Km
₹24.25 Lakhs*
Fearless Plus Dual Tone
840 km
₹24.35 Lakhs*
Fearless Dark Edition AT
730 Km
₹24.75 Lakhs*
Fearless Plus Dark Edition
840 Km
₹24.85 Lakhs*
Fearless Plus Stealth Edition
840 km
₹25.1 Lakhs*
Fearless Plus Dual Tone AT
730 Km
₹25.75 Lakhs*
Fearless Plus Dark Edition AT
730 Km
₹26.25 Lakhs*
Fearless Plus AT Stealth Edition
730 km
₹26.5 Lakhs*
EMI ₹27643.54/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Tata Harrier User Reviews & Ratings

3.96
90 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
5
4 & above
84
5 rating
1
The overall experience is a brilliant blend
The Tata Harrier looks strike a great balance between trend and safety. The focus on protective features without compromising on style is truly commendable. Each product not only enhances your appearance but also ensures that you are well protected in every situation. Whether it is the quality of materials or thoughtful design elements, safety has clearly been given top priority. It is refreshing to see a brand where fashion works so seamlessly. Keep up the great work in making safety so good.By: Basit (May 23, 2025)
Read Full Review
Strong and Stylish SUV
Tata Harrier is a strong and stylish SUV. It looks rugged and handles rough roads with ease. The performance is solid, and the ride quality is very comfortable. Overall, it's a great combination of strength and comfort.By: Sanjay Kumar Purwa (Jan 25, 2025)
Read Full Review
Perfect for Big Families
Harrier is perfect for big families. There's plenty of space inside, and the seating is comfortable even for long journeys. The features and safety systems make it a reliable choice for family trips. Tata has really thought about family needs with this SUV.By: Kiran Jha (Jan 25, 2025)
Read Full Review
Highway King
This SUV is an absolute beast on highways. The power delivery is smooth, and the car feels planted even at high speeds. It’s perfect for those who love long highway drives. Tata Harrier is definitely one of the best in this segment.By: Nitin Bhardwaj (Jan 25, 2025)
Read Full Review
Great for Off Roading
Took the Harrier for some off-roading, and it performed brilliantly! The ground clearance is perfect, and it handles rough terrains with ease. Tata has made an SUV that’s not just for city use but also great for adventures.By: Simran Singh (Jan 9, 2025)
Read Full Review
