Introduction

The Tata Harrier is a mid-size pure diesel SUV that was launched in India in 2019. The Harrier is positioned between the Nexon and the Safari within the Indian carmaker’s SUV lineup. It is built on the OmegaArc platform, which is a monocoque construction derived from the Jaguar Land Rover D8 platform, which in turn is adopted by the likes of the Range Rover Sport and the Jaguar E-Pace. The Tata Harrier further shares this platform with the Safari SUV, and it has received a five-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) and is one of the most versatile and dependable offerings in the segment.

Tata Harrier Price:

The Tata Harrier is available at a competitive price range starting from ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant with the six-speed manual and ₹19.34 lakh (ex-showroom) for the six-speed automatic. The top-of-the-line manual variant comes in at ₹25.09 lakh (ex-showroom), and the same for the automatic stands at ₹26.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata has further made a #Dark edition available for the Harrier SUV, and this starts at ₹19.15 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to ₹26.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The Stealth edition variants start at ₹25.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual at ₹26.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic.

When was the Tata Harrier launched?

The Tata Harrier was launched in January 2019 and was previewed as the Tata H5X concept car a year prior. While it had received two sets of feature updates in 2020, it was officially facelifted in 2023, and this had brought in upgrades such as ADAS capabilities alongside a new infotainment display and a digital instrument cluster.

How many variants of the Tata Harrier are available?

Much akin to other SUVs in the brand’s portfolio, the Tata Harrier is made available in 25 different sub-variants spread across four broad trims – Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Fearless. The individual sub-variants are denoted by suffixes such as ‘+’, ‘S’, and ‘(o)’. Tata further offers the Harrier SUV in four colour options, namely Sunlit Yellow, Lunar White, Pebble Grey, and Coral Red. Out of these, the first two are dual-tone themes.

Tata further offers a special #Dark edition, which, as the name suggests, follows an all-black aesthetic with no further mechanical changes. This edition rides on 19-inch Blackstone alloy wheels and features #Dark badging all around the car. The interior is finished in the Blackstone theme and is dressed up in black Benecke Kaliko leatherette upholstery.

What features are available in the Tata Harrier?

The Tata Harrier features Bi-LED projector headlamps and sequential LED DRLs in the front with a seamless tail lamp that stretches across the back door. The SUV comes with a voice-activated sunroof bordered by a strip of ambient LED lights. The dashboard, along with the rest of the interior, is accentuated with leatherette inserts and stitching that match the body colour, and the overall cabin features customisable mood lighting. The steering wheel features mounted controls as well as an illuminated Tata logo in the centre. A 12.3-inch infotainment display floats atop the dashboard as part of the centre console, and the driver individually gets a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument cluster. The infotainment screen allows for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Tata Harrier comes with a 10-speaker setup from JBL and further features multiple voice assistants, such as Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa, with Car2Home technology. The centre console features a wireless charging slot as well as a selector-knob for adjusting the terrain modes. The front row of the Harrier receives ventilated seats, along with a six-way powered seat for the driver and a four-way powered seat for the shotgun-side seat. Additional features in the Tata Harrier include a powered liftgate with gesture recognition, an air purifier, and dual-zone climate control.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Tata Harrier?

The Tata Harrier is offered with a single diesel engine configuration. There is a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that has carried over since launch. This unit is available with either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission with paddle shifters, and it generates 167 hp and 350 Nm of torque.

What is the Tata Harrier's mileage?

The Tata Harrier is available with a 50-litre fuel tank and provides a mileage ranging from 14.6 kmpl to 16.8 kmpl.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Tata Harrier?

The Tata Harrier is offered with 445 litres worth of boot space and a 205 mm ground clearance that aids the SUV’s manoeuvrability over rough terrain or damaged roads.

What is the seating capacity of the Tata Harrier?

The Tata Harrier is a five-seater SUV.

What is the safety rating of the Tata Harrier?

The Tata Harrier was given a five-star safety rating from the Global NCAP and features a robust monocoque shell underneath all the bells and whistles. The SUV comes with seven airbags, an electronic stability program, a 360-degree camera, and TPMs. Tata has further packaged ADAS functionality into the Harrier with features such as cruise control, autonomous braking, front and rear collision warnings, and lane driving aids.

What cars does the Tata Harrier rival in its segment?

The Tata Harrier is positioned within the mid-size SUV segment alongside rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Tata Curvv.