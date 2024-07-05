Thinking of Kia Seltos alternatives? Five mid-size SUVs that you can consider

India’s demand for SUVs, and mid-size SUVs in particular, has steadily increased over the past few years, and carmakers are pulling out all the stops to meet it. The first half of 2024 indicated a downward trend for most car segments in the Indian market. It was the SUVs that brought in the bucks for manufacturers who kept churning out blockbuster entries, and quite significantly so. In fact, most manufacturers attributed a chunk of their sales performance to their products in the utility vehicles segment. For Kia, it is the continuing prowess of Seltos that is crucial to fortunes.

Kia was one such manufacturer who was able to observe significant performance gains due to their SUV lineup, of which the mid-size Seltos SUV was one of the best-selling. In May, Kia claimed to have sold 19,500 units, of which, 6,736 units was the Seltos alone. The story remained the same in June, where the carmaker stated that the Seltos contributed significantly to the 21,300 units sold. By the first half of 2024, the Kia Seltos accounted for 32 per cent of the total sales volume.

Also Read : 2025 Kia Seltos revealed in the US. What's different?

It is priced between ₹10.9 lakh and ₹20.4 lakh (ex-showroom),and is available with three engine options, two of which are petrol. The turbocharged petrol engine is the go-to for auto enthusiasts and it produces 158 bhp and 253 Nm. The Seltos brings great value to Kia, growing quickly to become one of the most desired SUVs in a segment that is brimming with competition. While brands may have mixed feelings about competition, it gives buyers more variety to choose from when it comes to purchasing a car. With the amount of great alternatives available in the mid-size segment, variety is abundant within the Indian automotive market. Here are five formidable rivals to the Kia Seltos that serve as great alternatives for prospective buyers: