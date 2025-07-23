A car with best road presence and loaded features

The Tata Harrier is a bold and muscular SUV that commands attention on the road. Its imposing stance and premium design give it strong aspirational value, especially for middle-class buyers looking for that “big car” feel. The recent facelifts have done a great job of keeping the Harrier fresh and modern, with features like connected LED DRLs and sleek headlamps. While its aggressive design may not appeal to everyone, most would agree it offers great visual appeal and solid value for money. Special editions like the Dark and Stealth variants add a unique touch for buyers who want something even more distinctive. Under the hood, the 2.0-liter diesel engine delivers strong highway performance with ample power for overtaking and long-distance cruising. In city conditions, however, the engine can feel slightly sluggish at lower RPMs—particularly in manual variants, which may require frequent gear shifts. The automatic transmission improves urban drivability considerably.That said, some users find the diesel engine a bit noisy or less refined compared to competitors. While this might be noticeable to a cost-conscious buyer, the overall package makes it a reasonable compromise. Ride quality and handling are among the Harrier’s strong suits. It offers a comfortable drive across various terrains and maintains composure at high speeds—great for family trips. One of its standout features is the 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. For families, this is a critical factor, and the Harrier delivers with safety tech like 7 airbags, ADAS, ABS with EBD, and more. However, Tata’s after-sales service remains a mixed bag. While efforts are being made to improve, service experiences vary greatly between dealerships. Some owners have reported issues like minor electrical glitches or panel inconsistencies. These aren’t deal-breakers but can be frustrating. Spare parts are reasonably priced, but availability may occasionally cause delays. A smooth service experience often depends on the relationship with your local dealership. Building a good rapport with service advisors can make a noticeable difference.

By: Jyoti Prakash Panda ( Jul 21, 2025 )