|Engine
|1498 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Harrier Adventure Plus X Petrol MT, equipped with a Hyperion 1.5L Turbo Gdi Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹19.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Harrier offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Harrier Adventure Plus X Petrol MT is available in 7 colour options: Pebble Gray, Lunar White, Seaweed Green, Sunlit Yellow, Ash Gray, Coral Red, Oberon Black.
The Harrier Adventure Plus X Petrol MT is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 280 Nm @ 1750-3500 rpm of torque.
In the Harrier's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Tata Safari priced between ₹13.29 Lakhs - 25.96 Lakhs.
The Harrier Adventure Plus X Petrol MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, AM/FM Radio, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.