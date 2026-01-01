hamburger icon
Tata Harrier Fearless Plus X

3.5 out of 5
27.05 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Harrier Key Specs
Engine1956 cc
Mileage16.8 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Harrier Fearless Plus X

Harrier Fearless Plus X Prices

The Harrier Fearless Plus X, equipped with a Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹27.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Harrier Fearless Plus X Mileage

All variants of the Harrier deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Harrier Fearless Plus X Colours

The Harrier Fearless Plus X is available in 7 colour options: Pebble Gray, Lunar White, Seaweed Green, Sunlit Yellow, Ash Gray, Coral Red, Oberon Black.

Harrier Fearless Plus X Engine and Transmission

The Harrier Fearless Plus X is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.

Harrier Fearless Plus X vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Harrier's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Tata Safari priced between ₹13.29 Lakhs - 25.96 Lakhs.

Harrier Fearless Plus X Specs & Features

The Harrier Fearless Plus X has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, AM/FM Radio, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Tata Harrier Fearless Plus X Price

Harrier Fearless Plus X

₹27.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,11,990
RTO
3,00,370
Insurance
92,454
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,05,314
EMI@58,148/mo
Tata Harrier Fearless Plus X Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine
Electric Motor
No
Driving Range
840 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent,Lower Wishbone,McPherson Strut with coil spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
445 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4605 mm
Wheelbase
2741 mm
Height
1718 mm
Width
1922 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
5
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Tata Harrier Fearless Plus X EMI
EMI52,333 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
24,34,782
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
24,34,782
Interest Amount
7,05,196
Payable Amount
31,39,978

Tata Harrier other Variants

Harrier Smart Petrol MT

₹14.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,89,000
RTO
1,40,900
Insurance
61,461
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,91,861
EMI@32,066/mo
Harrier Smart

₹16.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,99,990
RTO
1,86,370
Insurance
68,736
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,55,596
EMI@35,585/mo
Harrier Pure X Petrol MT

₹18.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,990
RTO
1,75,999
Insurance
72,907
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,49,396
EMI@39,751/mo
Harrier Pure X Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹19.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,63,390
RTO
1,82,339
Insurance
75,240
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,21,469
EMI@41,300/mo
Harrier Adventure X Petrol MT

₹19.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,86,490
RTO
1,84,649
Insurance
76,090
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,47,729
EMI@41,864/mo
Harrier Pure X

₹20.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,99,990
RTO
2,23,870
Insurance
76,538
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,00,898
EMI@43,007/mo
Harrier Adventure Plus X Petrol MT

₹19.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,13,590
RTO
1,87,359
Insurance
77,087
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,78,536
EMI@42,526/mo
Harrier Adventure X Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹20.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,38,490
RTO
1,89,849
Insurance
78,004
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,06,843
EMI@43,135/mo
Harrier Pure X Petrol AT

₹20.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,53,190
RTO
1,91,319
Insurance
78,545
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,23,554
EMI@43,494/mo
Harrier Pure X Dark Edition

₹20.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,63,390
RTO
2,31,795
Insurance
78,187
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,73,872
EMI@44,576/mo
Harrier Adventure Plus X Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹20.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,65,590
RTO
1,92,559
Insurance
79,001
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,37,650
EMI@43,797/mo
Harrier Pure X Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹20.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,91,090
RTO
1,95,109
Insurance
79,940
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,66,639
EMI@44,420/mo
Harrier Adventure X

₹21.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,96,490
RTO
2,35,932
Insurance
79,048
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,11,970
EMI@45,394/mo
Harrier Adventure Plus X

₹21.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,29,590
RTO
2,40,070
Insurance
79,909
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,50,069
EMI@46,213/mo
Harrier Adventure X Petrol AT

₹21.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,47,290
RTO
2,00,729
Insurance
82,008
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,30,527
EMI@45,793/mo
Harrier Adventure X Dark Edition

₹21.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,48,490
RTO
2,42,432
Insurance
80,400
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,71,822
EMI@46,681/mo
Harrier Pure X AT

₹21.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,53,190
RTO
2,43,020
Insurance
80,522
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,77,232
EMI@46,797/mo
Harrier Adventure Plus X Petrol AT

₹21.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,74,390
RTO
2,03,439
Insurance
83,005
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,61,334
EMI@46,455/mo
Harrier Adventure Plus X Dark Edition

₹22.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,81,590
RTO
2,46,570
Insurance
81,261
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,09,921
EMI@47,500/mo
Harrier Adventure X Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹21.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,89,990
RTO
2,04,999
Insurance
83,579
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,79,068
EMI@46,837/mo
Harrier Pure X Dark Edition AT

₹22.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,91,090
RTO
2,47,757
Insurance
81,508
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,20,855
EMI@47,735/mo
Harrier Adventure Plus X Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹22.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,26,390
RTO
2,08,639
Insurance
84,919
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,20,448
EMI@47,726/mo
Harrier Adventure X AT

₹22.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,57,290
RTO
2,56,032
Insurance
83,230
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,97,052
EMI@49,373/mo
Harrier Adventure Plus X AT

₹23.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,90,390
RTO
2,60,170
Insurance
84,091
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,35,151
EMI@50,192/mo
Harrier Fearless X Petrol MT

₹23.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,990
RTO
2,15,999
Insurance
87,628
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,04,117
EMI@49,524/mo
Harrier Adventure X Dark Edition AT

₹23.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,990
RTO
2,61,370
Insurance
84,340
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,46,200
EMI@50,429/mo
Harrier Adventure Plus X Dark Edition AT

₹23.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,42,390
RTO
2,66,670
Insurance
85,443
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,95,003
EMI@51,478/mo
Harrier Fearless X Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹23.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,65,390
RTO
2,22,539
Insurance
90,034
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,78,463
EMI@51,122/mo
Harrier Fearless X

₹24.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,13,390
RTO
2,75,545
Insurance
87,289
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,76,724
EMI@53,234/mo
Harrier Fearless X Dark Edition

₹25.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,65,390
RTO
2,82,045
Insurance
88,642
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,36,577
EMI@54,521/mo
Harrier Fearless X Petrol AT

₹25.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,78,890
RTO
2,33,889
Insurance
94,212
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,07,491
EMI@53,896/mo
Harrier Fearless Plus X Petrol MT

₹25.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,11,990
RTO
2,37,199
Insurance
95,430
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,45,119
EMI@54,705/mo
Harrier Fearless X Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹25.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,30,890
RTO
2,39,089
Insurance
96,125
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,66,604
EMI@55,166/mo
Harrier Fearless Plus X Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹26.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,63,990
RTO
2,42,399
Insurance
97,343
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,04,232
EMI@55,975/mo
Harrier Fearless Ultra Petrol MT

₹26.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,71,990
RTO
2,43,199
Insurance
97,638
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,13,327
EMI@56,171/mo
Harrier Fearless X AT

₹26.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,78,890
RTO
2,96,232
Insurance
91,594
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,67,216
EMI@57,329/mo
Harrier Fearless Ultra Red Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹26.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,26,990
RTO
2,48,699
Insurance
99,662
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,75,851
EMI@57,514/mo
Harrier Fearless X Dark Edition AT

₹27.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,30,890
RTO
3,02,732
Insurance
92,946
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,27,068
EMI@58,615/mo
Harrier Fearless Plus X Petrol AT

₹27.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,53,890
RTO
2,51,389
Insurance
1,00,652
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,06,431
EMI@58,172/mo
Harrier Fearless Plus X Dark Edition

₹27.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,63,990
RTO
3,06,870
Insurance
93,807
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,65,167
EMI@59,434/mo
Harrier Fearless Plus X Stealth Edition

₹27.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,82,990
RTO
3,09,245
Insurance
94,301
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,87,036
EMI@59,904/mo
Harrier Fearless Plus X Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹27.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,05,890
RTO
2,56,589
Insurance
1,02,566
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,65,545
EMI@59,442/mo
Harrier Fearless Ultra Petrol AT

₹27.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,13,890
RTO
2,57,389
Insurance
1,02,860
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,74,639
EMI@59,638/mo
Harrier Fearless Plus X AT

₹28.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,53,890
RTO
3,18,107
Insurance
96,145
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,68,642
EMI@61,658/mo
Harrier Fearless Ultra Red Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹28.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,68,890
RTO
2,62,889
Insurance
1,04,884
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,37,163
EMI@60,982/mo
Harrier Fearless Plus X Dark Edition AT

₹29.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,05,890
RTO
3,24,607
Insurance
97,497
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,28,494
EMI@62,945/mo
Harrier Fearless Plus X Stealth Edition AT

₹29.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,24,890
RTO
3,26,982
Insurance
97,991
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,50,363
EMI@63,415/mo
