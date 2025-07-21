Thar ROXX AX7 L Petrol AT Full Review

The Thar ROXX AX7 L Petrol AT offers the perfect mix of off-road strength and modern features. Its bold design with ROXX badging, black alloys, and LED DRLs gives it great road presence. Powered by a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine (150 bhp, 320 Nm) and paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, it performs smoothly in city and highway drives. The 4x4 setup with low-range gearing ensures real off-road capability. Inside, it gets leatherette seats, a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, roof speakers, and cruise control. Front seats are comfy, but rear space and boot are tight. Ride quality is firm—ideal for rough roads—while steering feels slightly heavy but stable at high speeds. Expect mileage of 7–8 km/l in city and 10–11 km/l on highways. Mahindra’s service network makes upkeep easy, and safety is solid with a 4-star GNCAP rating, dual airbags, ABS, ESP, and hill-hold. A true lifestyle SUV for adventure lovers.

By: Kunal Maurya ( Jul 21, 2025 )