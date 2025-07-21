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MAHINDRA Thar ROXX Mileage

₹12.39 - 22.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Updates on Mahindra Thar ROXX Mileage

Mahindra Thar ROXX Fuel Wise Mileage

The Mahindra Thar ROXX features a 57-litre fuel tank. On petrol versions powered by the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mStallion engine, it claims an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.4 kmpl. The Thar ROXX diesel variants are powered by a 2.2-litre diesel mHawk engine that offers 15.4 kmpl. All aforementioned mileage figures are ARAI-certified. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to vary according to road conditions, traffic, and driving style. For daily users, the diesel variant offers a practical balance of efficiency and performance, while enthusiasts seeking maximum power will find the petrol version more appealing.

Mahindra Thar ROXX Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 12.4 kmpl. The Manual Diesel variant has a mileage of 15.2 kmpl. The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 12.4 kmpl. The Automatic Diesel variant has a mileage of 15.2 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual12.4 kmpl
DieselManual15.2 kmpl
PetrolAutomatic12.4 kmpl
DieselAutomatic15.2 kmpl

Mahindra Thar ROXX Variants Wise Mileage

Mahindra Thar ROXX price starts at ₹ 12.39 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 22.25 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Thar ROXX comes in 25 variants. Mahindra Thar ROXX's top variant is AX7 L Diesel AT 4WD Mocha Intrs.
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Petrol
Diesel
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25 Variants Available
Thar ROXX MX1 Petrol MT
12.4 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.39 Lakhs*
Thar ROXX MX1 Diesel MT
15.2 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹13.6 Lakhs*
Thar ROXX MX3 Petrol AT
12.4 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹14.57 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mahindra Thar ROXX Alternatives

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Mahindra Scorpio

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Mahindra Thar ROXX Visual Comparison

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Mahindra Thar ROXX User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Thar ROXX AX7 L Petrol AT Full Review
The Thar ROXX AX7 L Petrol AT offers the perfect mix of off-road strength and modern features. Its bold design with ROXX badging, black alloys, and LED DRLs gives it great road presence. Powered by a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine (150 bhp, 320 Nm) and paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, it performs smoothly in city and highway drives. The 4x4 setup with low-range gearing ensures real off-road capability. Inside, it gets leatherette seats, a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, roof speakers, and cruise control. Front seats are comfy, but rear space and boot are tight. Ride quality is firm—ideal for rough roads—while steering feels slightly heavy but stable at high speeds. Expect mileage of 7–8 km/l in city and 10–11 km/l on highways. Mahindra’s service network makes upkeep easy, and safety is solid with a 4-star GNCAP rating, dual airbags, ABS, ESP, and hill-hold. A true lifestyle SUV for adventure lovers.
By: Kunal Maurya (Jul 21, 2025)
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