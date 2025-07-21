The Mahindra Thar ROXX features a 57-litre fuel tank. On petrol versions powered by the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mStallion engine, it claims an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.4 kmpl. The Thar ROXX diesel variants are powered by a 2.2-litre diesel mHawk engine that offers 15.4 kmpl. All aforementioned mileage figures are ARAI-certified. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to vary according to road conditions, traffic, and driving style. For daily users, the diesel variant offers a practical balance of efficiency and performance, while enthusiasts seeking maximum power will find the petrol version more appealing.
|Fuel Type
|Transmission
|ARAI Mileage
|Petrol
|Manual
|12.4 kmpl
|Diesel
|Manual
|15.2 kmpl
|Petrol
|Automatic
|12.4 kmpl
|Diesel
|Automatic
|15.2 kmpl
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