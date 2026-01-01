hamburger icon
Mahindra Thar ROXX X7 L Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs
Thar ROXX
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Left Side
1/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View
2/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View 1
3/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View Doors Open
4/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Wiper
5/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Grille
6/27

Mahindra Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs

4.5 out of 5
24.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra Thar ROXX Key Specs
Engine2184 cc
Mileage15.2 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs

Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs Prices

The Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs, equipped with a 2.2 L mHawk Diesel and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹24.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs Mileage

All variants of the Thar ROXX deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs Colours

The Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs is available in 7 colour options: Stealth Black, Everest White, Deep Forest, Nebula Blue, Battleship Grey, Burnt Sienna, Tango Red.

Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs Engine and Transmission

The Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs is powered by a 2184 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 150 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 330 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Thar ROXX's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Mahindra Scorpio N priced between ₹13.49 Lakhs - 24.34 Lakhs.

Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs Specs & Features

The Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Automatic Head Lamps, Breakdown Assistance Call Button and Emergency Call Button.

Mahindra Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs Price

Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs

₹24.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,38,000
RTO
2,74,063
Insurance
1,11,065
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,23,628
EMI@52,093/mo
Mahindra Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk Diesel
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
330 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Rigid Axle Coil Spring with WATT's Linkage with FDD, HRS & & MTV-CL Dampers
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Spring with FDD & & MTV-CL and Dampers
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
447 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4428 mm
Ground Clearance
226 mm
Wheelbase
2850 mm
Height
1923 mm
Width
1870 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote Air Purifier Operation
Yes
Breakdown Assistance Call Button
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Home-to-Car Connectivity
Alexa
Geo-fence
Yes
Phone app
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes
Live Traffic Updates On App
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Auto Crash Alert
Yes
Smart Drive Information
No
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Check Vehicle Status via App
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Tow Away Alert
Yes
Location Based Services
Geo Fencing
Service Reminder Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Send Place Of Interest to Vehicle From App
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired + Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wired + Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
9
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No

Off Road Capabilities

Gyro Meter
Yes
Crawl Control
Yes
Brake Locking Differential
Yes
Roll Cage
Yes
Approach Angle
41.7 Degree
Water Wading Depth
650
Departure Angle
36.1 Degree
Washable Floor with Drain Plugs
Yes
Rampover Angle
23.9 Degree
Welded Tow Hooks
Rear

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (seat height: up / down) + 6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Brown
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
EMI46,884 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
21,81,265
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
21,81,265
Interest Amount
6,31,769
Payable Amount
28,13,034

Mahindra Thar ROXX other Variants

Thar ROXX MX1 Petrol MT

₹14.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,39,000
RTO
1,34,510
Insurance
78,696
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,52,706
EMI@31,224/mo
Thar ROXX MX1 Diesel MT

₹16.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,60,000
RTO
1,80,462
Insurance
83,423
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,24,385
EMI@34,914/mo
Thar ROXX MX3 Petrol AT

₹17.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,57,000
RTO
1,56,200
Insurance
87,060
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,00,760
EMI@36,556/mo
Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT

₹18.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,000
RTO
2,08,050
Insurance
90,700
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,48,250
EMI@39,726/mo
Thar ROXX MX5 Petrol MT

₹18.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,90,000
RTO
1,73,500
Insurance
92,189
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,56,189
EMI@39,897/mo
Thar ROXX AX3 L Diesel MT

₹19.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,30,700
RTO
2,19,838
Insurance
94,337
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,45,375
EMI@41,814/mo
Thar ROXX MX5 Diesel MT

₹19.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,30,700
RTO
2,19,838
Insurance
94,337
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,45,375
EMI@41,814/mo
Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel AT

₹20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,77,800
RTO
2,25,725
Insurance
96,153
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,00,178
EMI@42,992/mo
Thar ROXX Star Edition Diesel MT

₹20.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,85,000
RTO
2,26,625
Insurance
96,431
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,08,556
EMI@43,172/mo
Thar ROXX MX5 Petrol AT

₹20.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,15,600
RTO
1,87,560
Insurance
97,611
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,01,271
EMI@43,015/mo
Thar ROXX MX5 Diesel AT

₹21.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,72,100
RTO
2,37,512
Insurance
99,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,09,901
EMI@45,350/mo
Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT

₹20.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,85,000
RTO
1,94,500
Insurance
1,00,287
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,80,287
EMI@44,713/mo
Thar ROXX AX5 L Diesel AT

₹21.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,19,299
RTO
2,43,412
Insurance
1,01,609
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,64,820
EMI@46,530/mo
Thar ROXX MX5 Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs

₹21.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,28,700
RTO
2,44,588
Insurance
1,01,972
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,75,760
EMI@46,766/mo
Thar ROXX MX5 Diesel MT 4WD

₹21.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,28,700
RTO
2,44,588
Insurance
1,01,972
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,75,760
EMI@46,766/mo
Thar ROXX Star Edition Diesel AT

₹21.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,35,000
RTO
2,45,375
Insurance
1,02,215
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,83,090
EMI@46,923/mo
Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT

₹22.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,66,500
RTO
2,49,312
Insurance
1,03,430
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,19,742
EMI@47,711/mo
Thar ROXX AX7 L Petrol AT

₹22.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,51,300
RTO
2,11,130
Insurance
1,06,700
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,69,630
EMI@48,783/mo
Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel AT

₹23.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,901
RTO
2,65,988
Insurance
1,08,574
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,74,963
EMI@51,047/mo
Thar ROXX AX5 L Diesel AT 4WD

₹23.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,17,400
RTO
2,68,175
Insurance
1,09,249
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,95,324
EMI@51,485/mo
Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD

₹24.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,85,000
RTO
2,74,063
Insurance
1,11,065
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,70,628
EMI@53,103/mo
Thar ROXX AX5 L Diesel AT 4WD Mocha Intrs

₹24.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,85,000
RTO
2,68,175
Insurance
1,09,249
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,62,924
EMI@52,938/mo
Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel AT 4WD

₹26.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,25,000
RTO
2,91,750
Insurance
1,16,522
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,33,772
EMI@56,610/mo
Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel AT 4WD Mocha Intrs

₹26.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,25,000
RTO
2,91,750
Insurance
1,16,522
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,33,772
EMI@56,610/mo
Mahindra Thar ROXX Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 18.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.34 LakhsEx-Showroom
Mahindra XUV 7XO

Mahindra XUV 7XO

13.66 - 24.92 LakhsEx-Showroom
Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio

12.98 - 16.7 LakhsEx-Showroom
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

17.29 - 19.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Popular Mahindra Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
