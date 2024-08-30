Thar ROXX is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Delhi is Rs. 19.08 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionThar ROXX is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Delhi is Rs. 19.08 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of MX3 Diesel MT is 57 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets and specs like: