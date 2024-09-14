HT Auto
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Left Side
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View 1
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Wiper
Mahindra Thar ROXX Grille
Mahindra Thar ROXX Rear Right Side
Mahindra Thar ROXX Specifications

Mahindra Thar ROXX is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 12,99,000 in India. It is available in 14 variants, 1997 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic.
4.5 out of 5
12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Mahindra Thar ROXX Specs

Mahindra Thar ROXX comes in five petrol variant and nine diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Thar ROXX measures 4,428 mm in length, 1,870 mm in width and has ...Read More

Mahindra Thar ROXX Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
AX7 L Diesel AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk Diesel
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
330 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC), Manual Override
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
60 / 255 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Spring with FDD
Rear Suspension
Rigid Axle Coil Spring with WATT's Linkage with FDD
Rear Tyres
60 / 255 R19
Length
4428 mm
Wheelbase
2850 mm
Height
1923 mm
Width
1870 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Clock
Digital
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
Head Unit Size
Not Available
iPod Compatibility
No
DVD Playback
No
Speakers
6+
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (seat height: up / down) + 6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black/Beige
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)

Mahindra Thar ROXX News

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has reached dealerships around India and bookings are going to commence unofficially from select outlets. The new five-door off-roader SUV is priced starting from ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and brings added off-roading practicality alongside a host of tech and safety upgrades.
Mahindra Thar Roxx reaches dealerships, bookings open unofficially. Key facts to know
14 Sept 2024
The first Mahindra Thar Roxx carrying the VIN '0001' will be auctioned, much like the Thar 3-door was auctioned back in 2020
First Mahindra Thar Roxx 'VIN 0001' to be auctioned
11 Sept 2024
The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes in 5-seater capacity whereas the Scorpio N offers 6 and 7-seater options.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Comparing the 4x4 SUVs
8 Sept 2024
While the Mahindra Thar Roxx is a more practical iteration of the existing three-door Thar, it misses out on key features, such as keyless entry, a base 4x4 variant, and a convertible option.
Mahindra Thar Roxx: This is what it misses out on
31 Aug 2024
Mahindra Thar Roxx borrows ADAS technology from its siblings like XUV700 and Scorpio-N. While ADAS promises more safety and convenience, the jury is still out on whether it is suitable on Indian roads.
Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L: Is this the most value for money variant?
29 Aug 2024
 Mahindra Thar ROXX News

Mahindra Thar ROXX Variants & Price List

Mahindra Thar ROXX price starts at ₹ 12.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Thar ROXX comes in 14 variants. Mahindra Thar ROXX's top variant is AX7 L Diesel AT.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
MX1 Petrol MT
12.99 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
MX1 Diesel MT
13.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
MX3 Petrol AT
14.99 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
MX3 Diesel MT
15.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
MX5 Petrol MT
16.49 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
AX3 L Diesel MT
16.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
MX5 Diesel MT
16.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
MX3 Diesel AT
17.49 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
MX5 Petrol AT
17.99 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
MX5 Diesel AT
18.49 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
AX5 L Diesel AT
18.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
AX7 L Diesel MT
18.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
AX7 L Petrol AT
19.99 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
AX7 L Diesel AT
20.49 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

