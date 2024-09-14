Mahindra Thar ROXX Specifications

Mahindra Thar ROXX comes in five petrol variant and nine diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Thar ROXX measures 4,428 mm in length, 1,870 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. A five-seat model, Mahindra Thar ROXX sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mahindra Thar ROXX price starts at ₹ 12.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Thar ROXX comes in 14 variants. Mahindra Thar ROXX's top variant is AX7 L Diesel AT.
₹12.99 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹14.99 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹15.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹16.49 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹16.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹16.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹17.49 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹17.99 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹18.49 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹18.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹18.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹19.99 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹20.49 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
