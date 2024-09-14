Mahindra Thar ROXX Specifications

Mahindra Thar ROXX comes in five petrol variant and nine diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Thar ROXX measures 4,428 mm in length, 1,870 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. A five-seat model, Mahindra Thar ROXX sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less