|Engine
|2184 cc
|Mileage
|15.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Thar ROXX MX5 Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs, equipped with a 2.2 L mHawk Diesel and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹21.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Thar ROXX deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Thar ROXX MX5 Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs is available in 7 colour options: Stealth Black, Everest White, Deep Forest, Nebula Blue, Battleship Grey, Burnt Sienna, Tango Red.
The Thar ROXX MX5 Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs is powered by a 2184 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 150 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 330 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Thar ROXX's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Mahindra Scorpio N priced between ₹13.49 Lakhs - 24.34 Lakhs.
The Thar ROXX MX5 Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Emergency Call Button and Geo-fence.