MG Hector Savvy Pro: Bold Style, Smart Comfort

The MG Hector Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Dual Tone feels nothing short of majestic. Its dual-tone exterior, gloss-black roof, and diamond-cut alloys offer a striking, premium road presence. Inside, it’s like stepping into luxury, with plush leather seats, a soft-touch dash, and a panoramic sunroof creating a lounge-like feel. The 14-inch touchscreen is impressive, packed with features like a 360° camera, wireless Android Auto, and MG’s i-SMART tech. The voice assistant works flawlessly. Powered by a smooth 1.5L turbo petrol engine and CVT, the drive is refined and silent, ideal for both city traffic and highway cruising. The suspension handles bad roads effortlessly, and the Infinity sound system transforms drives into musical escapes. ADAS features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control enhance safety. While mileage averages 9–13 kmpl, the overall comfort, tech, and premium feel make the Hector not just a car, but a daily indulgence.

By: Pushpendra Singh ( Jul 21, 2025 )