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MG Hector Mileage

₹11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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MG Hector Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 13.79 kmpl. The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 12.34 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual13.79 kmpl
PetrolAutomatic12.34 kmpl

MG Hector Variants Wise Mileage

MG Hector price starts at ₹ 11.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Hector comes in 7 variants. MG Hector's top variant is Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT.
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Petrol
Automatic
Manual
7 Variants Available
Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT
13.79 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.99 Lakhs*
Hector Select Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
13.79 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹14.29 Lakhs*
Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
13.79 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹15.29 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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MG Hector Alternatives

MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

17.49 - 19.69 Lakhs
Mileage: 12.34-13.79 kmpl
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Skoda Kushaq

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Mileage: 18.72-19.66 kmpl
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UPCOMING
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

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Mileage: 19.89 kmpl
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

10.99 - 20.19 Lakhs
+3
Mileage: 19.2 - 27.97 kmpl
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 20.58 - 27.97 kmpl
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Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
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Mileage: 29.9 kmpl
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MG Hector Visual Comparison

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MG Hector User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Perfect highway cruiser
The MG Hector is a comfortable and feature-rich SUV that truly shines on long highway journeys. Spacious seats, a quiet cabin, and light steering make cruising at expressway speeds effortless, while cruise control adds extra convenience on extended trips. The suspension absorbs bumps well, though some body roll is noticeable during sharp turns. The engines deliver smooth power, with the diesel variants being especially refined and efficient on open roads. The Hector also stands out with its advanced technology, including a large touchscreen and ADAS features, making it a relaxing and capable choice for family highway touring.
By: Aditya (Jan 2, 2026)
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MG Hector Savvy Pro: Bold Style, Smart Comfort
The MG Hector Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Dual Tone feels nothing short of majestic. Its dual-tone exterior, gloss-black roof, and diamond-cut alloys offer a striking, premium road presence. Inside, it’s like stepping into luxury, with plush leather seats, a soft-touch dash, and a panoramic sunroof creating a lounge-like feel. The 14-inch touchscreen is impressive, packed with features like a 360° camera, wireless Android Auto, and MG’s i-SMART tech. The voice assistant works flawlessly. Powered by a smooth 1.5L turbo petrol engine and CVT, the drive is refined and silent, ideal for both city traffic and highway cruising. The suspension handles bad roads effortlessly, and the Infinity sound system transforms drives into musical escapes. ADAS features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control enhance safety. While mileage averages 9–13 kmpl, the overall comfort, tech, and premium feel make the Hector not just a car, but a daily indulgence.
By: Pushpendra Singh (Jul 21, 2025)
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Perfect highway cruiser with beast looks
This car looks amazing! And the performance is top notch too, and the servicing experience has been great too. Plus, it gives great mileage too - overall a great choice!
By: Jayshree (Jun 23, 2025)
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