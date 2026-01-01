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MG Hector Snowstorm Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT)

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
23.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
MG Hector Key Specs
Engine1451 cc
Mileage12.87 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Hector specs and features

Hector Snowstorm Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT)

Hector Snowstorm Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) Prices

The Hector Snowstorm Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT), equipped with a 1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled and Automatic (CVT), Manual Override, is listed at ₹23.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hector Snowstorm Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) Mileage

All variants of the Hector deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.87 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hector Snowstorm Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) Colours

The Hector Snowstorm Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) is available in 5 colour options: Celadon Blue, Pearl White, Starry Black, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red.

Hector Snowstorm Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) Engine and Transmission

The Hector Snowstorm Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) is powered by a 1451 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT), Manual Override. This unit makes 141 bhp @ 5200 rpm and 250 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.

Hector Snowstorm Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Hector's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder priced between ₹11.31 Lakhs - 20.31 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.72 Lakhs.

Hector Snowstorm Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) Specs & Features

The Hector Snowstorm Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) has Smart Drive Information, Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Follow me home headlamps, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App and Remote Engine Start/Stop.

MG Hector Snowstorm Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) Price

Hector Snowstorm Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT)

₹23.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,800
RTO
2,15,980
Insurance
87,621
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,03,901
EMI@49,520/mo
Add to Compare
Close

MG Hector Snowstorm Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT), Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
12.87 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
141 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged (Fixed Geometry)
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel (215/60R17)
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Yes
Front Suspension
Mcpherson Strut + Coil Springs
Rear Suspension
Beam Assemble + Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
1699 mm
Wheelbase
2750 mm
Height
1835 mm
Width
1760 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Mobile Application Features

Smart Drive Information
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Yes
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
Eco, Normal, Sports
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard) and All Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Warning only
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Head-rests
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
MG Hector Snowstorm Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) EMI
EMI44,568 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
20,73,510
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
20,73,510
Interest Amount
6,00,559
Payable Amount
26,74,069

MG Hector other Variants

Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT

₹13.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,99,000
RTO
1,31,900
Insurance
58,149
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,89,049
EMI@29,856/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hector Select Pro 1.5 Turbo MT

₹17.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,79,800
RTO
1,59,980
Insurance
68,483
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,08,263
EMI@36,717/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo MT

₹18.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,79,800
RTO
1,73,980
Insurance
72,164
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,25,944
EMI@39,247/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT

₹19.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,99,800
RTO
1,85,980
Insurance
76,580
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,62,360
EMI@42,179/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hector Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT

₹20.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,49,800
RTO
1,90,980
Insurance
78,420
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,19,200
EMI@43,400/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hector Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT

₹21.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,59,800
RTO
2,01,980
Insurance
82,468
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,44,248
EMI@46,088/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hector Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT

₹22.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,49,800
RTO
2,10,980
Insurance
85,780
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,46,560
EMI@48,287/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hector Blackstorm Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT)

₹23.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,800
RTO
2,15,980
Insurance
87,621
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,03,901
EMI@49,520/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

MG Hector Alternatives

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.31 - 20.31 Lakhs
+3
HectorvsUrban Cruiser Hyryder
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
+2
HectorvsGrand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
+1
HectorvsVictoris
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
+1
HectorvsSierra
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.99 - 22.02 Lakhs
+5
HectorvsSeltos

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