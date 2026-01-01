|Engine
|1451 cc
|Mileage
|12.87 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Hector Snowstorm Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT), equipped with a 1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled and Automatic (CVT), Manual Override, is listed at ₹23.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Hector deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.87 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Hector Snowstorm Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) is available in 5 colour options: Celadon Blue, Pearl White, Starry Black, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red.
The Hector Snowstorm Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) is powered by a 1451 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT), Manual Override. This unit makes 141 bhp @ 5200 rpm and 250 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.
In the Hector's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder priced between ₹11.31 Lakhs - 20.31 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.72 Lakhs.
The Hector Snowstorm Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) has Smart Drive Information, Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Follow me home headlamps, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App and Remote Engine Start/Stop.