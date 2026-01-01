hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsMGHectorSmart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT
HectorPriceMileageSpecifications
MG Hector Front Right Side
1/20
MG Hector Front Right Side 1
2/20
MG Hector Front View
3/20
MG Hector Grille
4/20
MG Hector Headlight
5/20
MG Hector Tailight
View all Images
6/20

MG Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
18.82 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
MG Hector Key Specs
Engine1451 cc
Mileage12.34 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Hector specs and features

Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT

Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Prices

The Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT, equipped with a 1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹18.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Mileage

All variants of the Hector deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.34 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Colours

The Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT is available in 5 colour options: Celadon Blue, Pearl White, Starry Black, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red.

Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Engine and Transmission

The Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT is powered by a 1451 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 141 bhp @ 5200 rpm and 250 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.

Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Hector's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.72 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder priced between ₹10.95 Lakhs - 19.76 Lakhs.

Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Specs & Features

The Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Cruise Control.

MG Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Price

Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT

₹18.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,29,000
RTO
1,78,900
Insurance
73,974
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,82,374
EMI@40,460/mo
Add to Compare
Close

MG Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Battery
48 Volt
Mileage (ARAI)
12.34 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
141 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Beam Assemble + Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut + Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4699 mm
Wheelbase
2750 mm
Height
1760 mm
Width
1835 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
587 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Silver
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
14 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Oak White & Balck
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
MG Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Offers
On MG Hector :-Benefits - Upto ₹20,000* .T&C's App...
Applicable on hectorselect-pro-15-turbo-mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
View All Offers
MG Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT EMI
EMI36,414 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
16,94,136
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
16,94,136
Interest Amount
4,90,679
Payable Amount
21,84,815

MG Hector other Variants

Hector Select Pro 1.5 Turbo MT

₹16.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,99,000
RTO
1,51,900
Insurance
65,510
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,16,910
EMI@34,754/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT

₹16.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,00,000
RTO
1,50,330
Insurance
52,341
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,03,171
EMI@34,458/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo MT

₹17.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,000
RTO
1,61,900
Insurance
69,190
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,30,590
EMI@37,197/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hector Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT

₹19.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,79,000
RTO
1,83,900
Insurance
75,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,39,214
EMI@41,681/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hector Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT

₹21.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,000
RTO
2,05,900
Insurance
83,911
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,89,311
EMI@47,057/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hector Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT

₹22.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,69,000
RTO
2,07,230
Insurance
66,421
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,43,151
EMI@48,214/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

MG Hector Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

10.77 - 19.72 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
HectorvsGrand Vitara
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

10.95 - 19.76 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
HectorvsUrban Cruiser Hyryder
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
HectorvsSierra
Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq

10.66 - 18.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
HectorvsKushaq

Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q8 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular MG Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  MG Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

6.8 - 12.85 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 - 12.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MG 4 EV

MG 4 EV

30 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details