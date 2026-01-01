|Engine
|1451 cc
|Mileage
|12.34 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT, equipped with a 1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹18.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Hector deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.34 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT is available in 5 colour options: Celadon Blue, Pearl White, Starry Black, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red.
The Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT is powered by a 1451 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 141 bhp @ 5200 rpm and 250 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.
In the Hector's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.72 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder priced between ₹10.95 Lakhs - 19.76 Lakhs.
The Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Cruise Control.