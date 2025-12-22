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KIA Seltos Mileage

₹10.99 - 20.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Kia Seltos Variants Wise Mileage

Kia Seltos price starts at ₹ 10.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.39 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Seltos comes in 44 variants. Kia Seltos's top variant is X-Line (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC).
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Petrol
Diesel
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44 Variants Available
Seltos HTE
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.99 Lakhs*
Seltos HTE Opt
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.09 Lakhs*
Seltos HTE Diesel
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹12.59 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price (expected price for upcoming models) for the respective model in the selected city.
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Kia Seltos Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
Mileage: 12.34-13.79 kmpl
Check OffersHector MileageSeltosvsHector
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 15.31-16.92 kmpl
Check OffersElevate MileageSeltosvsElevate
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.79 - 20.2 Lakhs
Mileage: 17.4-21.8 kmpl
Check OffersCreta MileageSeltosvsCreta
Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

10.99 - 19.3 Lakhs
Mileage: 19.98 kmpl
Check OffersTaigun MileageSeltosvsTaigun
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera

Volkswagen Tera

9 - 15 Lakhs
 
Alert Me When Launched Tera DetailsView upcoming Cars
Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai Creta N Line

16.93 - 20.64 Lakhs
+1
Mileage: 18-18.2 kmpl
Check OffersCreta N Line MileageSeltosvsCreta N Line

Kia Seltos Visual Comparison

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Kia Seltos User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Best Performance
Nice car with great stability and good looks. The mileage is impressive, and overall it’s a very satisfying vehicle. I love Kia cars, and my suggestion is to go for the Kia Seltos—definitely a worthy choice.
By: Md altamash (Dec 22, 2025)
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Practical SUV with Decent Looks and Comfort
I've been driving the Kia Seltos HTE (O) 1.5 Petrol MT for a few months now, and overall, it delivers a fairly balanced experience. The styling is simple and practical—nothing too eye-catching in the base variant. While it offers decent road presence, it lacks the premium touches found in the higher trims.The engine performs well for daily city commutes. It’s smooth and refined, but on highways, especially with passengers, it feels a bit underpowered. Gear shifts are manageable, though slightly notchy at times. Mileage is decent — I get around 12–13 kmpl in the city and 15–16 kmpl on highways. The car feels stable and comfortable even on longer drives. However, the base variant misses out on several essential features, which feels like a drawback for the price point. Kia’s service support has been responsive and hassle-free so far, which is a plus. Overall, if you're looking for a simple, reliable SUV for daily use with moderate styling and comfort, this variant does the job, though it may leave you wanting more in terms of features.
By: Monish Muralidhar (Jul 21, 2025)
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