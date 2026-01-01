|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Seltos X-Line (A) Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT), equipped with a Smartstream G1.5 and Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹22.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Seltos offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Seltos X-Line (A) Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) is available in 10 colour options: Glacier White Pearl, Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Frost Blue, Matte Graphite, Morning Haze, Aurora Black Pearl, Magma Red, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey.
The Seltos X-Line (A) Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.
In the Seltos's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.5 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta N Line priced between ₹19.03 Lakhs - 20.1 Lakhs.
The Seltos X-Line (A) Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Headlight Height Adjuster, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.