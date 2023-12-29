Saved Articles

Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Kia Seltos, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE 1.5
₹10.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTCG1.5 MPi
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
NoNo
Driving Range
612 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,76,89212,51,215
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,90010,89,900
RTO
1,21,9901,12,990
Insurance
54,50247,825
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,44526,893

Hindustan Times
Hyundai Creta1493.0 cc to 1497.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Kia Seltos1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Creta vs Seltos
Hindustan Times
Kia Sonet998.0 cc to 1493.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic7.79 - 14.89 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Kia Seltos1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Sonet vs Seltos

    Latest News

    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    The Honda Elevate is now more expensive by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>58,000 and now starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
    Honda Elevate prices hiked for the new year by up to 58,000
    7 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Hyundai Creta is all set to hit the Indian market on 16th January 2024, which will intensify the rivalry in the mid-size SUV segment, where other models like Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra Scorpio-N are among the strong players.
    2024 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which South Korean SUV should you choose
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda City and Amaze sedans are available on discounts in January. However, Honda will not offer any benefits on the strong hybrid version of City this month.
    Honda offers City, Amaze with discounts of up to 88,600 in January
    4 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Kia Seltos 2023 has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Kia Seltos 2023 facelift SUV: First drive review
    23 Jul 2023
    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Kia will announce the prices of the Seltos facelift SUV on July 14. Bookings for the new Seltos will begin on the same day.
    Kia Seltos facelift SUV: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
