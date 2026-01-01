|Engine
|1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Seltos HTK Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual, equipped with a 1.5l CRDi VGT and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹17.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Seltos offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Seltos HTK Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual is available in 10 colour options: Glacier White Pearl, Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Frost Blue, Matte Graphite, Morning Haze, Aurora Black Pearl, Magma Red, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey.
The Seltos HTK Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Seltos's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.5 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta N Line priced between ₹19.03 Lakhs - 20.1 Lakhs.
The Seltos HTK Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Headlight Height Adjuster, Parking Sensors and Parking Assist.