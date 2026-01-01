|Engine
|1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Seltos HTX (A) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC), equipped with a 1.5l CRDi VGT and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹23.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Seltos offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Seltos HTX (A) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) is available in 10 colour options: Glacier White Pearl, Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Frost Blue, Matte Graphite, Morning Haze, Aurora Black Pearl, Magma Red, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey.
The Seltos HTX (A) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Seltos's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.5 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta N Line priced between ₹19.03 Lakhs - 20.1 Lakhs.
The Seltos HTX (A) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Headlight Height Adjuster, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.