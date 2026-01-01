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Kia Seltos HTE (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
14.38 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Kia Seltos Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Seltos specs and features

Seltos HTE (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual

Seltos HTE (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Prices

The Seltos HTE (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual, equipped with a Smartstream G1.5 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹14.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Seltos HTE (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Mileage

All variants of the Seltos offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Seltos HTE (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Colours

The Seltos HTE (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual is available in 10 colour options: Glacier White Pearl, Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Frost Blue, Matte Graphite, Morning Haze, Aurora Black Pearl, Magma Red, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey.

Seltos HTE (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Engine and Transmission

The Seltos HTE (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.

Seltos HTE (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Seltos's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.5 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta N Line priced between ₹19.03 Lakhs - 20.1 Lakhs.

Seltos HTE (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Specs & Features

The Seltos HTE (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Steering Adjustment and Parking Sensors.

Kia Seltos HTE (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Price

Seltos HTE (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹14.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,41,900
RTO
1,36,190
Insurance
59,728
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,38,318
EMI@30,915/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kia Seltos HTE (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Smartstream G1.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Direct fuel distribution
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel (205/65R16), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Yes
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4460 mm
Wheelbase
2690 mm
Height
1830 mm
Width
1635 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
Yes
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Yes
Parking Sensors
Yes
Parking Assist
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited (Extendable up to 7 Years / 160,000 kms)

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Speakers
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Kia Seltos HTE (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual EMI
EMI27,824 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,94,486
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,94,486
Interest Amount
3,74,927
Payable Amount
16,69,413

Kia Seltos other Variants

Seltos HTE Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹12.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,99,900
RTO
1,21,990
Insurance
54,502
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,76,892
EMI@27,445/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Seltos HTE Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹15.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,93,900
RTO
1,73,738
Insurance
61,642
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,29,780
EMI@32,881/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTE (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Clutchless Manual (IMT)

₹15.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,21,900
RTO
1,44,190
Insurance
62,672
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,29,262
EMI@32,870/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹15.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,41,900
RTO
1,46,190
Insurance
63,408
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,51,998
EMI@33,358/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTE (O) Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)

₹15.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,71,900
RTO
1,49,190
Insurance
64,512
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,86,102
EMI@34,092/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTE (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹16.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,03,900
RTO
1,87,488
Insurance
65,690
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,57,578
EMI@35,628/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK Petrol 1.5L Turbo Clutchless Manual (IMT)

₹16.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,21,900
RTO
1,54,190
Insurance
66,352
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,42,942
EMI@35,313/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹16.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,51,900
RTO
1,57,190
Insurance
67,457
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,77,047
EMI@36,046/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)

₹17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,71,900
RTO
1,59,190
Insurance
68,193
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,99,783
EMI@36,535/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹17.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,03,900
RTO
2,03,988
Insurance
69,370
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,77,758
EMI@38,211/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Clutchless Manual (IMT)

₹17.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,30,400
RTO
1,69,040
Insurance
70,346
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,70,286
EMI@38,050/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTE (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹18.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,32,400
RTO
2,07,550
Insurance
70,419
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,10,869
EMI@38,923/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK (O) Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)

₹18.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,81,900
RTO
1,74,190
Insurance
72,241
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,28,831
EMI@39,309/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹18.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,91,900
RTO
1,75,190
Insurance
72,609
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,40,199
EMI@39,553/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹19.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,13,900
RTO
2,17,738
Insurance
73,419
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,05,557
EMI@40,958/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹19.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,33,900
RTO
2,20,238
Insurance
74,155
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,28,793
EMI@41,457/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹19.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,61,900
RTO
1,82,190
Insurance
75,185
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,19,775
EMI@41,263/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX (A) Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹19.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,01,900
RTO
1,86,190
Insurance
76,657
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,65,247
EMI@42,241/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)

₹19.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,21,900
RTO
1,88,190
Insurance
77,393
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,87,983
EMI@42,730/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹20.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,43,900
RTO
2,33,988
Insurance
78,203
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,56,591
EMI@44,204/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹20.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,53,900
RTO
2,35,238
Insurance
78,571
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,68,209
EMI@44,454/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹20.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,01,900
RTO
1,96,190
Insurance
80,337
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,78,927
EMI@44,684/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX (A) Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)

₹21.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,31,900
RTO
1,99,190
Insurance
81,441
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,13,031
EMI@45,417/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX (A) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹21.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,63,900
RTO
2,48,988
Insurance
82,619
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,96,007
EMI@47,201/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)

₹21.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,71,900
RTO
2,03,190
Insurance
82,914
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,58,504
EMI@46,395/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)

₹21.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,71,900
RTO
2,03,190
Insurance
82,914
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,58,504
EMI@46,395/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹22.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,83,900
RTO
2,51,488
Insurance
83,355
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,19,243
EMI@47,700/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone

₹21.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,91,900
RTO
2,05,190
Insurance
83,650
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,81,240
EMI@46,883/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX (A) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹22.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,11,900
RTO
2,07,190
Insurance
84,386
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,03,976
EMI@47,372/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹22.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,51,900
RTO
2,11,190
Insurance
85,858
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,49,448
EMI@48,349/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹22.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,51,900
RTO
2,11,190
Insurance
85,858
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,49,448
EMI@48,349/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone

₹22.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,71,900
RTO
2,13,190
Insurance
86,594
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,72,184
EMI@48,838/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line (A) Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)

₹22.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,81,900
RTO
2,14,190
Insurance
86,962
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,83,552
EMI@49,082/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX (A) Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)

₹22.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,81,900
RTO
2,14,190
Insurance
86,962
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,83,552
EMI@49,082/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX (A) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹23.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,93,900
RTO
2,65,238
Insurance
87,403
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,47,041
EMI@50,447/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX (A) Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone

₹23.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,900
RTO
2,15,990
Insurance
87,624
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,04,014
EMI@49,522/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX (A) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹23.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,900
RTO
2,15,990
Insurance
87,624
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,04,014
EMI@49,522/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹23.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,900
RTO
2,65,988
Insurance
87,624
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,54,012
EMI@50,597/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹23.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,900
RTO
2,65,988
Insurance
87,624
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,54,012
EMI@50,597/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line (A) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹23.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,900
RTO
2,15,990
Insurance
87,624
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,04,014
EMI@49,522/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone

₹23.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,19,900
RTO
2,68,488
Insurance
88,360
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,77,248
EMI@51,096/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX (A) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone

₹23.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,21,400
RTO
2,18,140
Insurance
88,416
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,28,456
EMI@50,048/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line (A) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹23.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,32,400
RTO
2,70,050
Insurance
88,820
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,91,770
EMI@51,408/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX (A) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹23.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,32,400
RTO
2,70,050
Insurance
88,820
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,91,770
EMI@51,408/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX (A) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone

₹24.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,52,400
RTO
2,72,550
Insurance
89,556
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,15,006
EMI@51,908/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹24.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,56,900
RTO
2,15,690
Insurance
92,134
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,65,224
EMI@52,987/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹24.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,56,900
RTO
2,15,690
Insurance
92,134
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,65,224
EMI@52,987/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone

₹25.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,76,900
RTO
2,33,690
Insurance
94,138
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,05,228
EMI@53,847/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹25.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,81,900
RTO
2,72,737
Insurance
93,054
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,48,191
EMI@54,771/mo
Add to Compare
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Seltos GTX (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹25.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
21,81,900
RTO
2,72,737
Insurance
93,054
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,48,191
EMI@54,771/mo
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Seltos GTX (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone

₹25.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
22,01,900
RTO
2,91,238
Insurance
95,058
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,88,196
EMI@55,630/mo
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Kia Seltos Alternatives

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Tata Sierra

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Honda Elevate

11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
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