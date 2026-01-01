|Engine
|1482 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Seltos X-Line (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT), equipped with a Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹24.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Seltos offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Seltos X-Line (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) is available in 10 colour options: Glacier White Pearl, Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Frost Blue, Matte Graphite, Morning Haze, Aurora Black Pearl, Magma Red, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey.
The Seltos X-Line (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) is powered by a 1482 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 158 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm of torque.
In the Seltos's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta N Line priced between ₹19.03 Lakhs - 20.1 Lakhs.
The Seltos X-Line (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.