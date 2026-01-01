|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Seltos HTE Petrol 1.5L Manual, equipped with a Smartstream G1.5 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹12.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Seltos offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Seltos HTE Petrol 1.5L Manual is available in 10 colour options: Glacier White Pearl, Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Frost Blue, Matte Graphite, Morning Haze, Aurora Black Pearl, Magma Red, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey.
The Seltos HTE Petrol 1.5L Manual is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.
In the Seltos's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.5 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta N Line priced between ₹19.03 Lakhs - 20.1 Lakhs.
The Seltos HTE Petrol 1.5L Manual has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Cabin-Boot Access and Parking Sensors.