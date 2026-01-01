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Kia Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
24.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Kia Seltos Key Specs
Engine1482 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Seltos specs and features

Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Prices

The Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT), equipped with a Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹24.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Mileage

All variants of the Seltos offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Colours

The Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) is available in 10 colour options: Glacier White Pearl, Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Frost Blue, Matte Graphite, Morning Haze, Aurora Black Pearl, Magma Red, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey.

Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Engine and Transmission

The Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) is powered by a 1482 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 158 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm of torque.

Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Seltos's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta N Line priced between ₹19.03 Lakhs - 20.1 Lakhs.

Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Specs & Features

The Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Sunglass Holder, Headlight Height Adjuster, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.

Kia Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Price

Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹24.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,56,900
RTO
2,15,690
Insurance
92,134
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,65,224
EMI@52,987/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kia Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel (215/60R17), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Yes
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18

Capacity

Bootspace
Yes
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4460 mm
Wheelbase
2690 mm
Height
1635 mm
Width
1830 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Breakdown Assistance Call Button
No
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
3 - Eco,Normal,Sport
Drive Modes Count
3
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 7 Years / 160000 Kms)

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Tail Lights
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Warning + Auto Braking; Vehicle Detection (4-Wheeler & 2-Wheeler); Pedestrian Detection; Junction Turning Detection; Oncoming Vehicle Detection
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric)
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Kia Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) EMI
EMI47,689 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
22,18,701
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
22,18,701
Interest Amount
6,42,611
Payable Amount
28,61,312

Kia Seltos other Variants

Seltos HTE

₹12.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,99,000
RTO
1,21,900
Insurance
54,469
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,75,869
EMI@27,423/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Seltos HTE Opt

₹14.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,09,000
RTO
1,32,900
Insurance
58,517
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,00,917
EMI@30,111/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTE Diesel

₹14.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,59,000
RTO
1,69,375
Insurance
60,357
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,89,232
EMI@32,009/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTE Opt TGDi iMT

₹14.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,89,000
RTO
1,40,900
Insurance
61,461
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,91,861
EMI@32,066/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK

₹15.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,09,000
RTO
1,42,900
Insurance
62,198
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,14,598
EMI@32,555/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTE Opt iVT

₹15.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,39,000
RTO
1,45,900
Insurance
63,302
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,48,702
EMI@33,288/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTE Opt Diesel

₹16.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,69,000
RTO
1,83,125
Insurance
64,406
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,17,031
EMI@34,756/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK TGDi iMT

₹16.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,89,000
RTO
1,50,900
Insurance
65,142
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,05,542
EMI@34,509/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK Opt

₹16.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,19,000
RTO
1,53,900
Insurance
66,246
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,39,646
EMI@35,242/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK iVT

₹16.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,39,000
RTO
1,55,900
Insurance
66,982
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,62,382
EMI@35,731/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK Diesel

₹17.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,69,000
RTO
1,95,625
Insurance
68,086
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,33,211
EMI@37,253/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK Opt TGDi iMT

₹17.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,000
RTO
1,61,900
Insurance
69,190
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,30,590
EMI@37,197/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTE Opt Diesel AT

₹17.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,000
RTO
1,99,375
Insurance
69,190
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,68,065
EMI@38,003/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK Opt iVT

₹17.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,000
RTO
1,70,900
Insurance
71,030
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,91,430
EMI@38,505/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX

₹18.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,59,000
RTO
1,71,900
Insurance
71,398
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,02,798
EMI@38,749/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK Opt Diesel

₹18.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,79,000
RTO
2,13,375
Insurance
72,134
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,65,009
EMI@40,086/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK Diesel AT

₹18.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
2,15,875
Insurance
72,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,88,245
EMI@40,586/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK Opt TGDi DCT

₹18.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,29,000
RTO
1,78,900
Insurance
73,974
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,82,374
EMI@40,460/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX A

₹19.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,69,000
RTO
1,82,900
Insurance
75,446
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,27,846
EMI@41,437/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX iVT

₹19.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,89,000
RTO
1,84,900
Insurance
76,182
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,50,582
EMI@41,926/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK Opt Diesel AT

₹20.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,09,000
RTO
2,29,625
Insurance
76,918
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,16,043
EMI@43,333/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX Diesel

₹20.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,19,000
RTO
2,30,875
Insurance
77,286
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,27,661
EMI@43,582/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX TGDi DCT

₹20.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,69,000
RTO
1,92,900
Insurance
79,127
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,41,527
EMI@43,880/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX A iVT

₹20.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
1,95,900
Insurance
80,231
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,75,631
EMI@44,613/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX A Diesel

₹21.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,29,000
RTO
2,44,625
Insurance
81,335
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,55,460
EMI@46,329/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX iVT

₹21.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,39,000
RTO
1,99,900
Insurance
81,703
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,21,103
EMI@45,591/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line iVT

₹21.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,39,000
RTO
1,99,900
Insurance
81,703
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,21,103
EMI@45,591/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX Diesel AT

₹21.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,49,000
RTO
2,47,125
Insurance
82,071
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,78,696
EMI@46,829/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX A TGDi DCT

₹21.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,79,000
RTO
2,03,900
Insurance
83,175
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,66,575
EMI@46,568/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line TGDi DCT

₹22.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,19,000
RTO
2,07,900
Insurance
84,647
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,12,047
EMI@47,546/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX TGDi DCT

₹22.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,19,000
RTO
2,07,900
Insurance
84,647
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,12,047
EMI@47,546/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line A iVT

₹22.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,49,000
RTO
2,10,900
Insurance
85,751
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,46,151
EMI@48,279/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX A iVT

₹22.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,49,000
RTO
2,10,900
Insurance
85,751
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,46,151
EMI@48,279/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX A Diesel AT

₹23.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,59,000
RTO
2,60,875
Insurance
86,119
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,06,494
EMI@49,576/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX Diesel AT

₹23.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,79,000
RTO
2,63,375
Insurance
86,855
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,29,730
EMI@50,075/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line Diesel AT

₹23.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,79,000
RTO
2,63,375
Insurance
86,855
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,29,730
EMI@50,075/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line A Diesel AT

₹23.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
2,65,875
Insurance
87,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,52,966
EMI@50,574/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX A TGDi DCT

₹23.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
2,15,900
Insurance
87,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,02,991
EMI@49,500/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line A TGDi DCT

₹23.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
2,15,900
Insurance
87,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,02,991
EMI@49,500/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX A Diesel AT

₹23.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,19,000
RTO
2,65,875
Insurance
87,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,72,966
EMI@51,004/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹24.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,56,900
RTO
2,15,690
Insurance
92,134
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,65,224
EMI@52,987/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹25.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,81,900
RTO
2,72,737
Insurance
93,054
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,48,191
EMI@54,771/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹25.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,81,900
RTO
2,72,737
Insurance
93,054
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,48,191
EMI@54,771/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone

₹25.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,01,900
RTO
2,91,238
Insurance
95,058
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,88,196
EMI@55,630/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kia Seltos Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
SeltosvsHector
Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai Creta N Line

19.03 - 20.1 Lakhs
+1
SeltosvsCreta N Line
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
+1
SeltosvsSierra
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 17.7 Lakhs
+1
SeltosvsThar
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
SeltosvsGurkha

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Popular Cars in India 2026

Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
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Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
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VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
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Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
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Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
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Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
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BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
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MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
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Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
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Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
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