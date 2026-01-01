|Engine
|1482 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT), equipped with a Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹24.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Seltos offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) is available in 10 colour options: Glacier White Pearl, Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Frost Blue, Matte Graphite, Morning Haze, Aurora Black Pearl, Magma Red, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey.
The Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) is powered by a 1482 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 158 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm of torque.
In the Seltos's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta N Line priced between ₹19.03 Lakhs - 20.1 Lakhs.
The Seltos GTX (O) Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Sunglass Holder, Headlight Height Adjuster, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.