Thar ROXX is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Thar ROXX MX1 Petrol MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 15.23 Lakhs. The fuel capacityThar ROXX is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Thar ROXX MX1 Petrol MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 15.23 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of MX1 Petrol MT is 57 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Child Safety Lock and specs like:
Engine Type: 2.0L mStallion Turbo Petrol Direct Injection (TGDi)