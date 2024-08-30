HT Auto

Mahindra Thar ROXX AX5 L Diesel AT

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Left Side
1/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View
2/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View 1
3/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Wiper
4/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Grille
5/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Rear Right Side
View all Images
6/27
4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
22.58 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX Key Specs
Engine2184 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Thar ROXX specs and features

Thar ROXX AX5 L Diesel AT Latest Updates

Thar ROXX is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Thar ROXX AX5 L Diesel AT in Delhi is Rs. 22.58 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: 2.2 L mHawk Diesel
  • Max Torque: 330 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 57 litres
    • ...Read More

    Mahindra Thar ROXX AX5 L Diesel AT Price

    AX5 L Diesel AT
    ₹22.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    18,99,000
    RTO
    2,53,375
    Insurance
    1,04,683
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    22,57,558
    EMI@48,524/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Mahindra Thar ROXX AX5 L Diesel AT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.2 L mHawk Diesel
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    330 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    150 bhp @ 3750 rpm
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    65 / 255 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Rigid Axle Coil Spring with WATT's Linkage with FDD
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone with Coil Spring with FDD
    Rear Tyres
    65 / 255 R18
    Length
    4428 mm
    Wheelbase
    2850 mm
    Height
    1923 mm
    Width
    1870 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    57 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Clock
    Digital
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Footwell Lamps
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Speakers
    6
    Touch Screen Size
    10.25 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    ADAS
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Black/Beige
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
    Mahindra Thar ROXX AX5 L Diesel AT EMI
    EMI43,671 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    20,31,802
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    20,31,802
    Interest Amount
    5,88,479
    Payable Amount
    26,20,281

    Mahindra Thar ROXX other Variants

    MX1 Petrol MT
    ₹15.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,99,000
    RTO
    1,41,900
    Insurance
    81,545
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    15,22,945
    EMI@32,734/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    MX1 Diesel MT
    ₹16.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    MX3 Petrol AT
    ₹17.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    MX3 Diesel MT
    ₹19.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    MX5 Petrol MT
    ₹19.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    MX5 Diesel MT
    ₹20.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX3 L Diesel MT
    ₹20.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    MX3 Diesel AT
    ₹20.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    MX5 Petrol AT
    ₹20.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    MX5 Diesel AT
    ₹21.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX7 L Diesel MT
    ₹22.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX7 L Petrol AT
    ₹23.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX7 L Diesel AT
    ₹24.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Mahindra Thar ROXX Alternatives

    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos GTX 1.5 Diesel AT

    10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar ROXXvsSeltos
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select Diesel AT 7 STR

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar ROXXvsXUV700
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar ROXXvsCreta
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar Earth Editon Diesel AT 4WD

    11.35 - 17.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar ROXXvsThar
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select Diesel AT 2WD

    13.6 - 24.54 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar ROXXvsScorpio-N

    Popular SUV Cars

    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Curvv EV Price in Delhi
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon Price in Delhi
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Seltos Price in Delhi
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 Price in Delhi
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    7.51 - 13.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Fronx Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars

    Popular Mahindra Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Mahindra Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Citroen Basalt

    Citroen Basalt

    7.99 - 13.83 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Lamborghini Urus SE

    Lamborghini Urus SE

    4.57 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

    1.1 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

    1.1 Cr
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Curvv

    Tata Curvv

    15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details