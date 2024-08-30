Thar ROXX is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Thar ROXX AX5 L Diesel AT in Delhi is Rs. 22.58 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &Thar ROXX is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Thar ROXX AX5 L Diesel AT in Delhi is Rs. 22.58 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of AX5 L Diesel AT is 57 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Child Safety Lock and specs like: