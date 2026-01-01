|Engine
|1997 cc
|Mileage
|174 bhp @ 5000 rpm kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT, equipped with a 2.0L mStallion Turbo Petrol Direct Injection (TGDi) and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹20.80 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Thar ROXX deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 174 bhp @ 5000 rpm kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT is available in 7 colour options: Stealth Black, Everest White, Deep Forest, Nebula Blue, Battleship Grey, Burnt Sienna, Tango Red.
The Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 174 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 380 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the Thar ROXX's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Mahindra Scorpio N priced between ₹13.49 Lakhs - 24.34 Lakhs.
The Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Rear Defogger, Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Emergency Call Button, Geo-fence, Phone app, Find My Car, Live Traffic Updates On App and Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App.