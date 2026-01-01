hamburger icon
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Left Side
1/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View
2/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View 1
3/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View Doors Open
4/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Wiper
5/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Grille
6/27

Mahindra Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT

4.5 out of 5
20.80 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra Thar ROXX Key Specs
Engine1997 cc
Mileage174 bhp @ 5000 rpm kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT

Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT Prices

The Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT, equipped with a 2.0L mStallion Turbo Petrol Direct Injection (TGDi) and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹20.80 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT Mileage

All variants of the Thar ROXX deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 174 bhp @ 5000 rpm kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT Colours

The Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT is available in 7 colour options: Stealth Black, Everest White, Deep Forest, Nebula Blue, Battleship Grey, Burnt Sienna, Tango Red.

Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT Engine and Transmission

The Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 174 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 380 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.

Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Thar ROXX's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Mahindra Scorpio N priced between ₹13.49 Lakhs - 24.34 Lakhs.

Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT Specs & Features

The Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Rear Defogger, Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Emergency Call Button, Geo-fence, Phone app, Find My Car, Live Traffic Updates On App and Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App.

Mahindra Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT Price

Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT

₹20.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,85,000
RTO
1,94,500
Insurance
1,00,287
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,80,287
EMI@44,713/mo
Mahindra Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0L mStallion Turbo Petrol Direct Injection (TGDi)
Driving Range
707 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
174 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
174 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
ARAI: 12.4 kmpl | CarWale Tested: 8.9 kmpl (City), 13.6 kmpl (Highway) | User Reported: 12 kmpl
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
255 / 60 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Spring with FDD & & MTV-CL and Dampers
Rear Suspension
Rigid Axle Coil Spring with WATT's Linkage with FDD, HRS & & MTV-CL Dampers
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
226 mm
Wheelbase
2850 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
447 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres

Mobile Application Features

Remote Air Purifier Operation
Yes
Breakdown Assistance Call Button
Yes
Home-to-Car Connectivity
Alexa
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Geo-fence
Yes
Phone app
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Live Traffic Updates On App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Smart Drive Information
No
Auto Crash Alert
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Check Vehicle Status via App
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Location Based Services
Geo Fencing
Tow Away Alert
Yes
Service Reminder Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Send Place Of Interest to Vehicle From App
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired + Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wired + Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Off Road Capabilities

Gyro Meter
Yes
Brake Locking Differential
Yes
Roll Cage
Yes
Crawl Control
Yes
Approach Angle
41.7 Degree
Water Wading Depth
650
Departure Angle
36.1 Degree
Washable Floor with Drain Plugs
Yes
Rampover Angle
23.9 Degree
Welded Tow Hooks
Rear

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Level 2
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mahindra Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT EMI
EMI40,242 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
18,72,258
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
18,72,258
Interest Amount
5,42,270
Payable Amount
24,14,528

Mahindra Thar ROXX other Variants

Thar ROXX MX1 Petrol MT

₹14.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,39,000
RTO
1,34,510
Insurance
78,696
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,52,706
EMI@31,224/mo
Thar ROXX MX1 Diesel MT

₹16.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,60,000
RTO
1,80,462
Insurance
83,423
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,24,385
EMI@34,914/mo
Thar ROXX MX3 Petrol AT

₹17.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,57,000
RTO
1,56,200
Insurance
87,060
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,00,760
EMI@36,556/mo
Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT

₹18.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,000
RTO
2,08,050
Insurance
90,700
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,48,250
EMI@39,726/mo
Thar ROXX MX5 Petrol MT

₹18.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,90,000
RTO
1,73,500
Insurance
92,189
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,56,189
EMI@39,897/mo
Thar ROXX AX3 L Diesel MT

₹19.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,30,700
RTO
2,19,838
Insurance
94,337
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,45,375
EMI@41,814/mo
Thar ROXX MX5 Diesel MT

₹19.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,30,700
RTO
2,19,838
Insurance
94,337
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,45,375
EMI@41,814/mo
Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel AT

₹20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,77,800
RTO
2,25,725
Insurance
96,153
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,00,178
EMI@42,992/mo
Thar ROXX Star Edition Diesel MT

₹20.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,85,000
RTO
2,26,625
Insurance
96,431
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,08,556
Thar ROXX MX5 Petrol AT

₹20.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,15,600
RTO
1,87,560
Insurance
97,611
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,01,271
EMI@43,015/mo
Thar ROXX MX5 Diesel AT

₹21.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,72,100
RTO
2,37,512
Insurance
99,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,09,901
EMI@45,350/mo
Thar ROXX AX5 L Diesel AT

₹21.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,19,299
RTO
2,43,412
Insurance
1,01,609
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,64,820
EMI@46,530/mo
Thar ROXX MX5 Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs

₹21.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,28,700
RTO
2,44,588
Insurance
1,01,972
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,75,760
EMI@46,766/mo
Thar ROXX MX5 Diesel MT 4WD

₹21.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,28,700
RTO
2,44,588
Insurance
1,01,972
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,75,760
EMI@46,766/mo
Thar ROXX Star Edition Diesel AT

₹21.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,35,000
RTO
2,45,375
Insurance
1,02,215
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,83,090
EMI@46,923/mo
Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT

₹22.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,66,500
RTO
2,49,312
Insurance
1,03,430
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,19,742
EMI@47,711/mo
Thar ROXX AX7 L Petrol AT

₹22.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,51,300
RTO
2,11,130
Insurance
1,06,700
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,69,630
EMI@48,783/mo
Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel AT

₹23.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,901
RTO
2,65,988
Insurance
1,08,574
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,74,963
EMI@51,047/mo
Thar ROXX AX5 L Diesel AT 4WD

₹23.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,17,400
RTO
2,68,175
Insurance
1,09,249
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,95,324
EMI@51,485/mo
Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs

₹24.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,38,000
RTO
2,74,063
Insurance
1,11,065
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,23,628
EMI@52,093/mo
Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD

₹24.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,85,000
RTO
2,74,063
Insurance
1,11,065
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,70,628
EMI@53,103/mo
Thar ROXX AX5 L Diesel AT 4WD Mocha Intrs

₹24.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,85,000
RTO
2,68,175
Insurance
1,09,249
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,62,924
EMI@52,938/mo
Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel AT 4WD

₹26.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,25,000
RTO
2,91,750
Insurance
1,16,522
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,33,772
EMI@56,610/mo
Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel AT 4WD Mocha Intrs

₹26.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,25,000
RTO
2,91,750
Insurance
1,16,522
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,33,772
EMI@56,610/mo
