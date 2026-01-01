|Engine
|1997 cc
|Mileage
|15.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Mocha Intrs, equipped with a 2.0L mStallion Turbo Petrol Direct Injection (TGDi) and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Thar ROXX deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Mocha Intrs is available in 7 colour options: Stealth Black, Everest White, Deep Forest, Nebula Blue, Battleship Grey, Burnt Sienna, Tango Red.
The Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Mocha Intrs is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 174 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 380 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm of torque.
In the Thar ROXX's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Tata Harrier priced between ₹12.89 Lakhs - 25.85 Lakhs.
The Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Mocha Intrs has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Follow me home headlamps, Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Emergency Call Button and Live Traffic Updates On App.