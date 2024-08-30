Thar ROXX is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Thar ROXX MX5 Petrol AT in Delhi is Rs. 20.96 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionThar ROXX is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Thar ROXX MX5 Petrol AT in Delhi is Rs. 20.96 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of MX5 Petrol AT is 57 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Cruise Control, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like:
Engine Type: 2.0L mStallion Turbo Petrol Direct Injection (TGDi)