Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Petrol AT

4.5 out of 5
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Left Side
1/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View
2/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View 1
3/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Wiper
4/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Grille
5/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Rear Right Side
6/27
4.5 out of 5
17.51 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra Thar ROXX Key Specs
Engine1997 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Thar ROXX MX3 Petrol AT Latest Updates

Thar ROXX is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Thar ROXX MX3 Petrol AT in Delhi is Rs. 17.51 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 2.0L mStallion Turbo Petrol Direct Injection (TGDi)
  • Max Torque: 380 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 57 litres
    Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Petrol AT Price

    MX3 Petrol AT
    ₹17.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,99,000
    RTO
    1,61,900
    Insurance
    89,258
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    17,50,658
    EMI@37,628/mo
    Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Petrol AT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.0L mStallion Turbo Petrol Direct Injection (TGDi)
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    380 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    174 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    65 / 255 R18
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone with Coil Spring with FDD
    Rear Suspension
    Rigid Axle Coil Spring with WATT's Linkage with FDD
    Rear Tyres
    65 / 255 R18
    Length
    4428 mm
    Wheelbase
    2850 mm
    Height
    1923 mm
    Width
    1870 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    57 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Clock
    Digital
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    No
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Speakers
    4
    Touch Screen Size
    10.25 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black/Beige
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
    Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Petrol AT EMI
    EMI33,866 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    15,75,592
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    15,75,592
    Interest Amount
    4,56,345
    Payable Amount
    20,31,937

    Mahindra Thar ROXX other Variants

    MX1 Petrol MT
    ₹15.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,99,000
    RTO
    1,41,900
    Insurance
    81,545
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    15,22,945
    EMI@32,734/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    MX1 Diesel MT
    ₹16.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    MX3 Diesel MT
    ₹19.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    MX5 Petrol MT
    ₹19.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    MX5 Diesel MT
    ₹20.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX3 L Diesel MT
    ₹20.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    MX3 Diesel AT
    ₹20.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    MX5 Petrol AT
    ₹20.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    MX5 Diesel AT
    ₹21.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX7 L Diesel MT
    ₹22.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX5 L Diesel AT
    ₹22.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX7 L Petrol AT
    ₹23.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX7 L Diesel AT
    ₹24.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Mahindra Thar ROXX Alternatives

    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos HTK Plus 1.5 Petrol CVT

    10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar ROXXvsSeltos
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700 AX 3 Petrol AT 5 STR

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar ROXXvsXUV700
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar ROXXvsCreta
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar LX Hard Top Petrol AT RWD

    11.35 - 17.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar ROXXvsThar
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4 Petrol AT 7 STR

    13.6 - 24.54 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar ROXXvsScorpio-N

    Popular SUV Cars

    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Curvv EV Price in Delhi
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon Price in Delhi
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Seltos Price in Delhi
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 Price in Delhi
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    7.51 - 13.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Fronx Price in Delhi
    Popular Mahindra Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Citroen Basalt

    Citroen Basalt

    7.99 - 13.83 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Lamborghini Urus SE
4.57 Cr

    Lamborghini Urus SE

    4.57 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet
1.1 Cr

    Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

    1.1 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
1.1 Cr

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

    1.1 Cr
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Curvv

    Tata Curvv

    15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details