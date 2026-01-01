|Engine
|2184 cc
|Mileage
|15.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel AT 4WD Mocha Intrs, equipped with a 2.2 L mHawk Diesel and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹26.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Thar ROXX deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel AT 4WD Mocha Intrs is available in 7 colour options: Stealth Black, Everest White, Deep Forest, Nebula Blue, Battleship Grey, Burnt Sienna, Tango Red.
The Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel AT 4WD Mocha Intrs is powered by a 2184 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 172 bhp @ 3500 rpm and 370 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Thar ROXX's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Mahindra Scorpio N priced between ₹13.49 Lakhs - 24.34 Lakhs.
The Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel AT 4WD Mocha Intrs has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Automatic Head Lamps, Breakdown Assistance Call Button and Emergency Call Button.
