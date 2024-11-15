Thar ROXX is a 5 seater SUV which has 18 variants. The price of Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel AT 4WD (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 26.65 Lakhs. TheThar ROXX is a 5 seater SUV which has 18 variants. The price of Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel AT 4WD (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 26.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of AX7 L Diesel AT 4WD is 57 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Shift Indicator and specs like: