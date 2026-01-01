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Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Left Side
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Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View
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Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View 1
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Mahindra Thar ROXX Grille
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Mahindra Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual Mocha Intrs

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
23.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mahindra Thar ROXX Key Specs
Engine2184 cc
Mileage15.2 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Thar ROXX specs and features

Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual Mocha Intrs

Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual Mocha Intrs Prices

The Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual Mocha Intrs, equipped with a 2.2 L mHawk Diesel and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹23.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual Mocha Intrs Mileage

All variants of the Thar ROXX deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual Mocha Intrs Colours

The Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual Mocha Intrs is available in 7 colour options: Stealth Black, Everest White, Deep Forest, Nebula Blue, Battleship Grey, Burnt Sienna, Tango Red.

Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual Mocha Intrs Engine and Transmission

The Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual Mocha Intrs is powered by a 2184 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 150 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 330 Nm @ 1500-3000 rpm of torque.

Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual Mocha Intrs vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Thar ROXX's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Tata Harrier priced between ₹12.89 Lakhs - 25.85 Lakhs.

Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual Mocha Intrs Specs & Features

The Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual Mocha Intrs has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Follow me home headlamps, Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Emergency Call Button and Live Traffic Updates On App.

Mahindra Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual Mocha Intrs Price

Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual Mocha Intrs

₹23.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,52,000
RTO
2,60,000
Insurance
1,06,727
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,19,227
EMI@49,849/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mahindra Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual Mocha Intrs Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk Diesel
Driving Range
866 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
330 Nm @ 1500-3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Alloy (255/60R19), Tailgate Mounted
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Yes
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Spring with FDD & & MTV-CL and Dampers
Rear Suspension
Rigid Axle Coil Spring with WATT's Linkage with FDD, HRS & & MTV-CL Dampers
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
Yes
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
226 mm
Length
4428 mm
Wheelbase
2850 mm
Height
1923 mm
Width
1870 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote Air Purifier Operation
Yes
Breakdown Assistance Call Button
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Live Traffic Updates On App
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Smart Drive Information
Yes
Auto Crash Alert
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Tow Away Alert
Yes
Service Reminder Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes
Send Place Of Interest to Vehicle From App
No
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Yes
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
2 - Zip & Zoom
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Shift Indicator
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Ladder Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Tail Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Off Road Capabilities

Gyro Meter
Yes
Crawl Control
No
Roll Cage
Yes
Brake Locking Differential
Yes
Approach Angle
41.7 Degree
Water Wading Depth
650 mm
Departure Angle
36.1 Degree
Washable Floor with Drain Plugs
Yes
Rampover Angle
23.9 Degree
Welded Tow Hooks
Rear

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Front Passenger Side; Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Warning only
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mahindra Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual Mocha Intrs EMI
EMI44,864 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
20,87,304
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
20,87,304
Interest Amount
6,04,554
Payable Amount
26,91,858

Mahindra Thar ROXX other Variants

Thar ROXX MX1 Petrol MT

₹14.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,52,000
RTO
1,37,200
Insurance
29,023
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,18,723
EMI@30,494/mo
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Close

Thar ROXX MX1 Diesel MT

₹17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,23,000
RTO
1,89,875
Insurance
86,327
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,99,702
EMI@36,533/mo
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Thar ROXX MX3 Petrol AT

₹17.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
15,28,000
RTO
1,68,800
Insurance
90,376
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,87,676
EMI@38,424/mo
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Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT

₹19.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
16,28,000
RTO
2,19,500
Insurance
94,232
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,42,232
EMI@41,746/mo
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View breakup

Thar ROXX MX5 Petrol MT

₹19.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,52,000
RTO
1,81,200
Insurance
95,158
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,28,858
EMI@41,459/mo
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View breakup

Thar ROXX MX5 Diesel MT

₹20.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,02,000
RTO
2,28,750
Insurance
97,086
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,28,336
EMI@43,597/mo
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View breakup

Thar ROXX AX3 L Diesel MT

₹20.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,28,000
RTO
2,32,000
Insurance
98,089
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,58,589
EMI@44,247/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar ROXX Star Edition Diesel MT

₹21.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,77,500
RTO
2,38,188
Insurance
99,998
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,16,186
EMI@45,485/mo
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View breakup

Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel AT

₹21.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,82,000
RTO
2,38,750
Insurance
1,00,171
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,21,421
EMI@45,598/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar ROXX MX5 Petrol AT

₹21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,02,000
RTO
1,96,200
Insurance
1,00,942
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,99,642
EMI@45,129/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar ROXX MX5 Diesel AT

₹22.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,52,000
RTO
2,47,500
Insurance
1,02,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,02,870
EMI@47,348/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar ROXX Star Edition Petrol AT

₹21.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,78,500
RTO
2,03,850
Insurance
1,03,892
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,86,742
EMI@47,002/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar ROXX AX5 L Diesel AT

₹22.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,28,000
RTO
2,57,000
Insurance
1,05,801
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,91,301
EMI@49,249/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar ROXX Star Edition Diesel AT

₹22.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,28,500
RTO
2,57,062
Insurance
1,05,820
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,91,882
EMI@49,261/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar ROXX MX5 Diesel MT 4WD

₹23.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,42,000
RTO
2,58,750
Insurance
1,06,341
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,07,591
EMI@49,599/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar ROXX MX5 Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs

₹23.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,42,000
RTO
2,58,750
Insurance
1,06,341
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,07,591
EMI@49,599/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT

₹23.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,52,000
RTO
2,60,000
Insurance
1,06,727
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,19,227
EMI@49,849/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar ROXX AX7 L Petrol AT

₹23.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,500
RTO
2,15,950
Insurance
1,08,558
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,24,508
EMI@49,963/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Mocha Intrs

₹23.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,500
RTO
2,15,950
Insurance
1,08,558
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,24,508
EMI@49,963/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar ROXX AX7 L 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic Mocha Intrs

₹24.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,78,000
RTO
2,75,750
Insurance
1,11,586
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,65,836
EMI@53,000/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel AT

₹24.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,78,000
RTO
2,75,750
Insurance
1,11,586
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,65,836
EMI@53,000/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar ROXX AX5 L Diesel AT 4WD Mocha Intrs

₹25.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,52,000
RTO
2,85,000
Insurance
1,14,439
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,51,939
EMI@54,851/mo
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View breakup

Thar ROXX AX5 L Diesel AT 4WD

₹25.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,52,000
RTO
2,85,000
Insurance
1,14,439
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,51,939
EMI@54,851/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs

₹26.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,12,000
RTO
2,92,500
Insurance
1,16,753
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,21,753
EMI@56,352/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD

₹26.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,12,000
RTO
2,92,500
Insurance
1,16,753
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,21,753
EMI@56,352/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel AT 4WD Mocha Intrs

₹27.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,52,500
RTO
3,10,062
Insurance
1,22,171
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,85,233
EMI@59,866/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar ROXX AX7 L Diesel AT 4WD

₹27.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,52,500
RTO
3,10,062
Insurance
1,22,171
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,85,233
EMI@59,866/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mahindra Thar ROXX Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
Thar ROXXvsHector
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

12.89 - 25.85 Lakhs
+1
Thar ROXXvsHarrier
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
+1
Thar ROXXvsSierra
Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai Creta N Line

19.03 - 20.1 Lakhs
+1
Thar ROXXvsCreta N Line
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.99 - 22.02 Lakhs
+5
Thar ROXXvsSeltos

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