|Engine
|1956 cc
|Mileage
|16.8 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Harrier Adventure X Dark Edition, equipped with a Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹21.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Harrier deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Harrier Adventure X Dark Edition is available in 7 colour options: Pebble Gray, Lunar White, Seaweed Green, Sunlit Yellow, Ash Gray, Coral Red, Oberon Black.
The Harrier Adventure X Dark Edition is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.
In the Harrier's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Tata Safari priced between ₹13.29 Lakhs - 25.96 Lakhs.
The Harrier Adventure X Dark Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Scuff Plates, Headlight Height Adjuster, USB Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.