|Engine
|1956 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The Harrier Fearless Ultra Red Dark Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic, equipped with a Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹30.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Harrier offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Harrier Fearless Ultra Red Dark Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic is available in 6 colour options: Pure Grey, Pristine White, Seaweed Green, Sunlit Yellow, Fearless Red, Stealth Black.
The Harrier Fearless Ultra Red Dark Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the Harrier's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Thar ROXX priced between ₹12.39 Lakhs - 22.82 Lakhs or the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs.
The Harrier Fearless Ultra Red Dark Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic has Emergency Call Button, Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Central Locking, Scuff Plates, Headlight Height Adjuster, Alexa Compatibility, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App and Remote Engine Start/Stop.