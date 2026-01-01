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Tata Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
29.92 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Tata Harrier Key Specs
Engine1956 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Harrier specs and features

Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic

Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic Prices

The Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic, equipped with a Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹29.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic Mileage

All variants of the Harrier offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic Colours

The Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic is available in 6 colour options: Pure Grey, Pristine White, Seaweed Green, Sunlit Yellow, Fearless Red, Stealth Black.

Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic Engine and Transmission

The Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.

Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Harrier's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Thar ROXX priced between ₹12.39 Lakhs - 22.82 Lakhs or the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs.

Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic Specs & Features

The Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic has Emergency Call Button, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Instantaneous Consumption, Central Locking, Scuff Plates, Headlight Height Adjuster, Alexa Compatibility, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App and Remote Engine Start/Stop.

Tata Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic Price

Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic

₹29.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,29,990
RTO
3,32,249
Insurance
1,29,015
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,91,754
EMI@64,304/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tata Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine
Driving Range
840 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel (235/70R16), Located Underbody
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent,Lower Wishbone,McPherson Strut with coil spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4605 mm
Wheelbase
2741 mm
Height
1718 mm
Width
1922 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
447 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Mobile Application Features

Breakdown Assistance Call Button
No
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Live Traffic Updates On App
No
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Auto Crash Alert
No
Smart Drive Information
No
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Location Based Services
No
Tow Away Alert
No
Service Reminder Via App
No
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
No

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
3 - City, Sports, Eco
Drive Modes Count
3

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Scuff Plates
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front Only

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
6 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
HD Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Warning only; Vehicle Detection (4-Wheeler & 2-Wheeler)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear Headrests
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Tata Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic EMI
EMI57,874 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
26,92,578
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
26,92,578
Interest Amount
7,79,862
Payable Amount
34,72,440

Tata Harrier other Variants

Harrier Smart Petrol MT

₹14.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,89,000
RTO
1,40,900
Insurance
61,461
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,91,861
EMI@32,066/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Harrier Smart

₹16.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,99,990
RTO
1,86,370
Insurance
68,736
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,55,596
EMI@35,585/mo
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View breakup

Harrier Pure X Petrol MT

₹18.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,990
RTO
1,75,999
Insurance
72,907
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,49,396
EMI@39,751/mo
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Harrier Pure X Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹19.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
16,63,390
RTO
1,82,339
Insurance
75,240
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,21,469
EMI@41,300/mo
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Harrier Adventure X Petrol MT

₹19.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,86,490
RTO
1,84,649
Insurance
76,090
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,47,729
EMI@41,864/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Pure X

₹20.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,99,990
RTO
2,23,870
Insurance
76,538
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,00,898
EMI@43,007/mo
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View breakup

Harrier Adventure Plus X Petrol MT

₹19.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,13,590
RTO
1,87,359
Insurance
77,087
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,78,536
EMI@42,526/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure X Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹20.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,38,490
RTO
1,89,849
Insurance
78,004
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,06,843
EMI@43,135/mo
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View breakup

Harrier Pure X Petrol AT

₹20.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,53,190
RTO
1,91,319
Insurance
78,545
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,23,554
EMI@43,494/mo
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View breakup

Harrier Pure X Dark Edition

₹20.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,63,390
RTO
2,31,795
Insurance
78,187
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,73,872
EMI@44,576/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure Plus X Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹20.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,65,590
RTO
1,92,559
Insurance
79,001
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,37,650
EMI@43,797/mo
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View breakup

Harrier Pure X Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹20.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
17,91,090
RTO
1,95,109
Insurance
79,940
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,66,639
EMI@44,420/mo
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View breakup

Harrier Adventure X

₹21.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
17,96,490
RTO
2,35,932
Insurance
79,048
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,11,970
EMI@45,394/mo
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View breakup

Harrier Adventure Plus X

₹21.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,29,590
RTO
2,40,070
Insurance
79,909
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,50,069
EMI@46,213/mo
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View breakup

Harrier Adventure X Petrol AT

₹21.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,47,290
RTO
2,00,729
Insurance
82,008
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,30,527
EMI@45,793/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure X Dark Edition

₹21.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,48,490
RTO
2,42,432
Insurance
80,400
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,71,822
EMI@46,681/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Pure X AT

₹21.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,53,190
RTO
2,43,020
Insurance
80,522
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,77,232
EMI@46,797/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure Plus X Petrol AT

₹21.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,74,390
RTO
2,03,439
Insurance
83,005
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,61,334
EMI@46,455/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure Plus X Dark Edition

₹22.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,81,590
RTO
2,46,570
Insurance
81,261
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,09,921
EMI@47,500/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure X Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹21.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,89,990
RTO
2,04,999
Insurance
83,579
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,79,068
EMI@46,837/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Pure X Dark Edition AT

₹22.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,91,090
RTO
2,47,757
Insurance
81,508
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,20,855
EMI@47,735/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure Plus X Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹22.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,26,390
RTO
2,08,639
Insurance
84,919
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,20,448
EMI@47,726/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure X AT

₹22.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,57,290
RTO
2,56,032
Insurance
83,230
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,97,052
EMI@49,373/mo
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View breakup

Harrier Adventure Plus X AT

₹23.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,90,390
RTO
2,60,170
Insurance
84,091
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,35,151
EMI@50,192/mo
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View breakup

Harrier Fearless X Petrol MT

₹23.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,990
RTO
2,15,999
Insurance
87,628
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,04,117
EMI@49,524/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure X Dark Edition AT

₹23.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,990
RTO
2,61,370
Insurance
84,340
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,46,200
EMI@50,429/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure Plus X Dark Edition AT

₹23.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,42,390
RTO
2,66,670
Insurance
85,443
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,95,003
EMI@51,478/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless X Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹23.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,65,390
RTO
2,22,539
Insurance
90,034
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,78,463
EMI@51,122/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless X

₹24.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,13,390
RTO
2,75,545
Insurance
87,289
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,76,724
EMI@53,234/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless X Dark Edition

₹25.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,65,390
RTO
2,82,045
Insurance
88,642
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,36,577
EMI@54,521/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless X Petrol AT

₹25.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,78,890
RTO
2,33,889
Insurance
94,212
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,07,491
EMI@53,896/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Plus X Petrol MT

₹25.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,11,990
RTO
2,37,199
Insurance
95,430
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,45,119
EMI@54,705/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless X Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹25.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,30,890
RTO
2,39,089
Insurance
96,125
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,66,604
EMI@55,166/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Plus X Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹26.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,63,990
RTO
2,42,399
Insurance
97,343
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,04,232
EMI@55,975/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Ultra Petrol MT

₹26.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,71,990
RTO
2,43,199
Insurance
97,638
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,13,327
EMI@56,171/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless X AT

₹26.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,78,890
RTO
2,96,232
Insurance
91,594
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,67,216
EMI@57,329/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Plus X

₹27.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,11,990
RTO
3,00,370
Insurance
92,454
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,05,314
EMI@58,148/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Ultra Red Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹26.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,26,990
RTO
2,48,699
Insurance
99,662
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,75,851
EMI@57,514/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless X Dark Edition AT

₹27.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,30,890
RTO
3,02,732
Insurance
92,946
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,27,068
EMI@58,615/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Plus X Petrol AT

₹27.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,53,890
RTO
2,51,389
Insurance
1,00,652
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,06,431
EMI@58,172/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Plus X Dark Edition

₹27.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,63,990
RTO
3,06,870
Insurance
93,807
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,65,167
EMI@59,434/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Plus X Stealth Edition

₹27.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,82,990
RTO
3,09,245
Insurance
94,301
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,87,036
EMI@59,904/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual

₹28.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,84,990
RTO
3,14,124
Insurance
1,23,424
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,23,038
EMI@60,678/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Plus X Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹27.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,05,890
RTO
2,56,589
Insurance
1,02,566
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,65,545
EMI@59,442/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Ultra Petrol AT

₹27.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,13,890
RTO
2,57,389
Insurance
1,02,860
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,74,639
EMI@59,638/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Ultra Red Dark Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual

₹28.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,39,990
RTO
3,20,999
Insurance
1,25,545
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,87,034
EMI@62,054/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Plus X AT

₹28.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,53,890
RTO
3,18,107
Insurance
96,145
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,68,642
EMI@61,658/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Ultra Red Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹28.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,68,890
RTO
2,62,889
Insurance
1,04,884
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,37,163
EMI@60,982/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Plus X Dark Edition AT

₹29.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,05,890
RTO
3,24,607
Insurance
97,497
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,28,494
EMI@62,945/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Plus X Stealth Edition AT

₹29.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,24,890
RTO
3,26,982
Insurance
97,991
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,50,363
EMI@63,415/mo
Add to Compare
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Harrier Fearless Ultra Red Dark Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic

₹30.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,84,990
RTO
3,39,124
Insurance
1,31,136
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,55,750
EMI@65,680/mo
Add to Compare
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Tata Harrier Alternatives

Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.39 - 22.82 Lakhs
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MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
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Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
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Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai Creta N Line

19.03 - 20.1 Lakhs
+1
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Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.99 - 20.39 Lakhs
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Popular Suv Cars

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Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
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Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
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Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
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Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
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Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
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Latest Cars in India 2026

BMW X6

BMW X6

1.78 Cr
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Citroen eC3X

Citroen eC3X

11.99 - 13.26 Lakhs
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MINI Countryman C

MINI Countryman C

47.5 Lakhs
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Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2.2 - 2.38 Cr
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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
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Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.95 Lakhs
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Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.39 - 22.82 Lakhs
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Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
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Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
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VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
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Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda Kodiaq RS

Skoda Kodiaq RS

45 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
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Renault Kwid Facelift

Renault Kwid Facelift

4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
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Nissan Tekton

Nissan Tekton

11 - 18 Lakhs Exp. Price
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Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
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Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
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