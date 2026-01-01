|Engine
|1498 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Harrier Fearless Ultra Petrol 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition, equipped with a Hyperion 1.5L Turbo GDI Petrol Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹26.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Harrier offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Harrier Fearless Ultra Petrol 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition is available in 6 colour options: Pure Grey, Pristine White, Seaweed Green, Sunlit Yellow, Fearless Red, Stealth Black.
The Harrier Fearless Ultra Petrol 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 280 Nm @ 1750-3500 rpm of torque.
In the Harrier's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Creta N Line priced between ₹19.03 Lakhs - 20.1 Lakhs or the Kia Seltos priced between ₹10.99 Lakhs - 22.02 Lakhs.
The Harrier Fearless Ultra Petrol 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition has Emergency Call Button, Heater, Instantaneous Consumption, Central Locking, Door Pockets, Headlight Height Adjuster, Alexa Compatibility, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote AC: On / Off via App and Remote Engine Start/Stop.