|Engine
|1956 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual Dark Edition, equipped with a Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹28.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Harrier offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual Dark Edition is available in 6 colour options: Pure Grey, Pristine White, Seaweed Green, Sunlit Yellow, Fearless Red, Stealth Black.
The Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual Dark Edition is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the Harrier's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Creta N Line priced between ₹19.03 Lakhs - 20.1 Lakhs or the Kia Seltos priced between ₹10.99 Lakhs - 22.02 Lakhs.
The Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual Dark Edition has Emergency Call Button, Heater, Instantaneous Consumption, Central Locking, Scuff Plates, Tail Lights, Alexa Compatibility, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App and Remote Engine Start/Stop.