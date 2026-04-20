5 diesel SUVs I would still buy in 2026 despite the shift to EVs

With the shift towards electrification gaining pace, diesel SUVs are no longer the default choice they once were. However, for buyers who prioritise long-distance efficiency, torque-heavy performance, and the ability to handle varied terrain, diesel still holds relevance. Here are five SUVs that continue to make a strong case in 2026 despite the growing EV push.

1 Toyota Fortuner Engine 2,694 cc Mileage 10.3 - 14.6 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details At the premium end of the spectrum, the Toyota Fortuner continues to stand out as a dependable long-distance SUV. Its appeal lies in its strong road presence, 4x4 capabilities, and proven reliability. The SUV is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine producing up to 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, with the option of a mild-hybrid system to improve efficiency and low-end response. On the feature front, the Fortuner includes ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, and an 11-speaker audio system, making it particularly well-suited for long highway journeys and family use.

2 Mahindra Thar Engine 1,497 cc Mileage 8-9 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details For those looking at utility over outright comfort, the Mahindra Thar remains one of the most focused off-road SUVs in the market. Its ladder-frame underpinnings, short overhangs, and 4WD system make it well-equipped for demanding terrain. The lineup includes a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine producing 130 hp and 300 Nm, paired with either a rear-wheel or all-wheel drive configuration. Recent updates have added more usability to what was earlier a barebones offering. The cabin now includes a 10.25-inch infotainment system with off-road data displays, along with features such as a rear camera and rear AC vents.

3 Tata Harrier Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 14.6-16.8 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Harrier offers a more balanced package, combining road presence with everyday practicality. With 205 mm of ground clearance and a solid build, it is suited for both urban use and long-distance travel across mixed road conditions. It is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, available with both manual and automatic transmissions. The SUV is also now offered with a petrol alternative, but the diesel continues to be the more relevant choice for long-distance trips. Inside, the Harrier provides a spacious cabin along with a comprehensive safety package and a range of premium features, making it a strong contender in the mid-size SUV segment. It gets adjustable front seats with ventilation, 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with JBL’s 10-speaker audio setup, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, and a gesture-operated powered tailgate.

4 Kia Sonet Engine 998 cc Mileage 18.4-24.1 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details For buyers who want diesel efficiency in a more compact package, the Kia Sonet remains a practical sub-4m offering. Its smaller footprint makes it easier to manage in city conditions while still offering a feature-rich cabin. The diesel variant derives its power from a 1.5-litre unit producing 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with manual, automated manual, and torque converter options. Features include a 10.25-inch infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, sunroof, ambient lighting, air purifier, and a 360-degree camera, giving it a premium feel within its segment.

5 Jeep Compass Engine 1,956 cc Mileage 16.2-17.1 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Compass continues to cater to buyers looking for a more driver-focused diesel SUV. Its 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel engine produces around 170 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, and is available with both a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic transmission. While it is suitable for daily driving, the Compass is particularly strong as a long-distance cruiser, offering stable highway dynamics and solid build quality. It also brings in features such as an electric tailgate on higher variants, along with a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation and memory settings for the driver, a 10.2-inch digital cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, making it a more premium and refined diesel option in its segment.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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