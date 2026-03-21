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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Harrier Ev Gets New Dual Motor Qwd 75 Variant; Prices Start At 26.49 Lakh

Tata Harrier EV gets new dual-motor QWD 75 variant; prices start at 26.49 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2026, 14:54 pm
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  • Tata Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD 75 variant launched in India at 26.49 lakh. Gets dual-motor AWD, 627 km MIDC range and updated features.

Tata Harrier EV
Tata Motors has expanded the Harrier EV lineup in India with the launch of the new Fearless+ QWD 75 variant
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Motors has expanded the Harrier EV lineup in India with the launch of the new Fearless+ QWD 75 variant
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Tata Motors has launched a new variant of the Harrier EV in India, expanding the electric SUV’s lineup on our shores. This is the new Fearless+ QWD 75 variant, and it comes priced at 26.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With this update, potential buyers can enjoy the Harrier EV’s dual-motor all-wheel-drive capability at a lower entry point than before.

The Harrier EV is underpinned by Tata’s Acti.ev+ architecture and, in this configuration, churns out 504 Nm of torque. The company claims the SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds. The dual-motor Quad Wheel Drive setup is complemented by six terrain modes, alongside features such as Off-Road Assist and Boost Mode, aimed at enhancing traction and control across varying driving conditions.

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The dual motor setup derives juice from the larger 75 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed MIDC range of 627 km, while the real-world estimate hovers between 480 km and 505 km. The actual driving range will vary according to usage and load, but the numbers place the Harrier EV among the longest-range EVs in its segment.

In terms of equipment, the Fearless+ QWD 75 variant includes powered front seats with memory function for the driver, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, a 10-speaker JBL audio system, 19-inch alloy wheels, and dual-zone automatic climate control with voice assistance. Further amenities include ambient lighting, rear headrests designed for added comfort, and rear sunshades.

The model is offered with a lifetime battery warranty (with select terms and conditions) and has received a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.

With the latest update, the Harrier EV range now comprises seven variants. Pricing for the full lineup is as follows:

Harrier EV Personas and Prices

Persona

Price ( , ex-showroom)

Adventure 65 21.49 lakh
Adventure S 65 21.99 lakh
Fearless+ 65 23.99 lakh
Fearless+ 75 24.99 lakh
Fearless+ QWD 75 26.49 lakh
Empowered 75 27.49 lakh
Empowered 75 (higher trim) 28.99 lakh

Prices exclude charger and installation costs. An AC fast charger is available at an additional 49,000.

Alongside the new QWD variant, the company has also introduced a new exterior colour option called Seaweed Green, which is available across all personas. The full colour availability is detailed below:

Harrier EV Colour Options by Persona

Colour

Adventure

Fearless

Empowered

Seaweed Green (new)YYY
Pristine WhiteYYY
Pure GreyYYY
Empowered Oxide Y
Nainital Nocturne Y

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2026, 14:54 pm IST
TAGS: electric cars electric vehicles ev tata harrier ev

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