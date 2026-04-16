5 SUVs I would pick if I were buying a second vehicle for the family

Choosing a second car for the family comes down to balancing practicality, ease of use, and versatility, factors that your primary vehicle of choice may not necessarily bring to the table. Whether it is a compact SUV for city duties, a spacious three-row option for larger families, or a more rugged offering for long-distance use, the right second vehicle should fit your needs and broaden the scope of your garage. Here are five SUVs that stand out across different use cases.

1 Kia Syros Engine 998 cc Mileage 18.2-20.75 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Kia Syros would make for a perfect second car to be used extensively within the city. With its sub-4m footprint, it is easy to drive around in tight spaces. But in spite of its size, it brings an impressive 465-litre boot and a 2,550 mm wheelbase that translates to ample legroom and headroom for the family. The SUV brings a comprehensive range of features, including dual 12.3-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and cruise control. On the safety front, the inclusion of a Level-2 ADAS suite and a 360-degree camera adds an extra layer of safety.

2 Tata Harrier Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 14.6-16.8 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details For buyers seeking something more substantial as a second vehicle the Tata Harrier offers robust road presence, decent cabin space and long-distance capability. With 205 mm of ground clearance and a robust build, it is better suited to handle varied road conditions. The cabin is spacious and practical, backed by a strong safety package and premium features. The SUV is now available with both petrol and diesel engines, each producing 167 bhp, with torque outputs of 280 Nm and 350 Nm respectively. Both manual and automatic gearbox options are available, giving buyers flexibility based on usage patterns.

3 Mahindra XUV 7XO Engine 1,997 cc Mileage 13-17 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mahindra XUV 7XO brings premium flair with strong engine options and a spacious cabin for the entire family. As a three-row SUV, it brings a clear advantage in terms of seating capacity and overall practicality for larger families. The cabin features a triple-screen layout and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos support, along with a panoramic sunroof, powered seats, ADAS, and a 360-degree camera. Engine options include both petrol and diesel units with strong outputs, and select diesel variants also offer all-wheel drive, adding to its versatility.

4 Honda Elevate Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 15.31-16.92 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Honda Elevate takes a more straightforward approach to being a practical second car. It focuses on utility with a spacious cabin, strong visibility and good ergonomics, as well as a 458-litre boot that can be expanded via split-folding rear seats. Powered by a naturally aspirated petrol engine shared with the Honda City, it delivers smooth and consistent performance. The feature list includes a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless connectivity, dual-zone climate control, and the Honda Sensing ADAS suite. It may not be the most feature-heavy option here, but it prioritises ease of use and reliability.

5 Toyota Fortuner Engine 2,694 cc Mileage 10.3 - 14.6 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details At the other end of the spectrum sits the Toyota Fortuner, which works well as a second vehicle for families prioritising long-distance comfort, durability, and off-road capability. Its strong road presence and proven reliability make it a popular choice despite its premium pricing. The SUV is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine producing up to 201 bhp and 500 Nm, with the option of a mild-hybrid system for improved efficiency and smoother operation. A 2.7-litre petrol engine is also available for those seeking refinement in urban conditions. Features such as ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, and an 11-speaker audio system further enhance its touring credentials.

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