Tata Motors targets 18–20% PV market share, double-digit margin

Tata Motors is targeting to grab 18-20% market share in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The homegrown auto giant is also aiming for a double-digit EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) margin, as the company stated in its annual report. The auto company has entered FY27 with confidence, supported by a robust pipeline of new product launches and multi-powertrain offerings.

The auto giant emerged as India's second-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, next only to Maruti Suzuki and followed by Mahindra, during the latter half of FY26.

The auto giant emerged as India's second-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, next only to Maruti Suzuki and followed by Mahindra, capturing a 14.1% market share during the latter half of FY26. The Nexon and Punch were the first and third-highest-selling passenger vehicles in India during the second half of FY26. The launch of the Tata Sierra also received a strong consumer response. Now the OEM aims to take the game further. “We enter FY27 with confidence, supported by a robust pipeline of new launches and multi-powertrain offerings," Reuters quoted Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran saying.

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In an attempt to increase its passenger vehicle market share in India to 18-20%, Tata Motors has been pumping investment of ₹33,000-35,000 crores in its passenger vehicle and electric vehicle businesses from FY26. The investment amount will be pushed till FY30. The company is expecting a steady domestic demand, driven by growth in the SUV segment as well as in the CNG and EV categories. The carmaker will continue to focus on electric vehicles, with five new models planned to be launched in India by FY30. Besides that, the auto OEM also plans to invest in its zero-emission ecosystem as part of the brand's broader investment strategy.

Tata Motors has also revealed the investment strategy for Jaguar Land Rover, which contributes about 80% to Tata's revenue. Jaguar Land Rover plans to maintain its ₹2,278 crores investment plan over the five years from FY24. The JLR aims to lower its breakeven volumes to around 300,000 units over the next two years by targeting nearly ₹21,531 crores in cost savings.

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