Thinking of Hyundai Creta alternatives? Five mid-size SUVs that you can buy

Hyundai offers the Creta with three powertrain options and four transmission choices. The 1.5-liter diesel engine is available with a manual or a torque converter automatic transmission, while the 1.5-liter gasoline engine is available with either a manual or a CVT. There is an additional 1.5-litre turbo-petrol available only with a dual-clutch transmission. The SUV also includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS, and ESP. It also has Level-2 ADAS, which includes features like frontal collision avoidance. As of now, the Hyundai Creta stands to be one of the most sought after SUVs within its segment. Hyundai had released a 2024 update to the car in January to shake the dust off and rejuvenate the car’s rivalry with others in the mid-size segment. Here are five such SUVs that rival the Hyundai Creta and can potentially stand to be great alternatives:

Hyundai's flagship mid-size SUV is so sought after that it alone is responsible for driving Hyundai's sales up by five per cent in the first half of 2024. The Creta has been Hyundai Motor's best-selling car in India for several months, and the mid-size SUV is on the verge of reaching the milestone of crossing one lakh sales within a year. It is priced between ₹11 lakh and ₹20.2 lakh, and while Hyundai has sold around 3.10 lakh vehicles in India in H1 2024, the Creta has accounted for almost a third of that number.

1 Kia Seltos Engine 1,482 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Seltos is priced between ₹10.9 lakh and ₹20.4 lakh and is one of the best-selling cars from the South Korean carmaker’s lineup. It is offered with three 1.5-litre engines, of which two are petrol. The turbocharged petrol variant offers 158 bhp and 253 Nm and can be mated to either a clutchless manual or a dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. The naturally aspirated unit makes 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque while the diesel motor puts out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The Kia Seltos brings a dual-screen digital display setup where the infotainment screen and the instrument cluster is seamlessly integrated and sit neatly on the dash. The additionally comes with radar-based ADAS, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera and a blindspot monitor.

2 Volkswagen Taigun/Skoda Kushaq Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Taigun and the Kushaq are mid-size SUVs which share a common platform and are priced between ₹11.7 lakh and ₹20 lakh. Both are offered with two engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI engine makes 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque and can be paired either with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre TSI delivers 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and stands to be the trim of choice for most enthusiasts. The Taigun and the Kushaq were given a five-star rating from the Global NCAP and feature six airbags, an ESC, hill hold assist, and Multi-Collision brakes. The Taigun and Kushaq additionally come with ventilated seats in the front, an eight-inch instrument cluster display, smartphone integration, and cruise control.

3 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder/Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Speed View Offers View More Details Born out of the partnership between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder/Grand Vitara comes priced between ₹10.7 lakh and ₹19.9 lakh and is the only SUV within the mid-size segment that offers a hybrid powertrain from the factory. The cars can be had with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine that makes 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque and can be mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The strong hybrid unit has a 177.6V battery that helps the engine to put out a combined total of approximately 113 bhp and 122 Nm of torque, and it can only be paired to an e-CVT. The Hyryder/Grand Vitara further features all-wheel drive that is available exclusively with a manual gearbox. In terms of safety, the Grand Vitara/Hyryder come with six airbags, ISOFIX mounts for child seats, hill hold assist, TPMs, and 360-degree cameras. The SUVs further feature an EV mode that is only available with the strong hybrid powertrain.

4 MG Hector Engine 1,451 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The MG Hector is priced between ₹13.9 lakh to 22.1 lakh, and while it is normally a five-seater, MG additionally offers the Hector Plus model which features three rows of seating in the same car. The MG Hector comes with two engine options, where the 1.5-litre petrol motor generates an output of 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The diesel engine is a 2.0-litre unit and can make 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Notably, the petrol unit can be configured with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT while the diesel is limited to the manual. The SUV brings safety in the form of Level-2 ADAS that brings features such as automatic emergency braking, cruise control, lane driving assist, and frontal collision warning. The Hector further features a 14-inch infotainment that dominates the centre console, which is one of the largest in any car in India. It also comes with a 360-degree camera, airbags, and wireless charging capabilities.

5 Tata Harrier Engine 1,956 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Harrier, priced between ₹15.49 lakh and 26.44 lakh for the combustion variant, received a five-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP). The mid-size SUV features seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and an Electronic Stability Program. It comes with a 12.3-inch main infotainment screen that sits right on top of the dash, above the AC vents and offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The driver personally gets a 10.24-inch instrument cluster display behind the wheel and this acts as a feed for the 360-degree camera as well as navigation. The current-gen Harrier comes with the previous generation's Kryotec 2.0-litre diesel engine and either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The diesel engine can become quite loud at higher rpms and produces 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque.

