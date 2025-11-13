Kia Seltos to Maruti e Vitara: December 2025 gears up for big car debuts

December 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most eventful months for India’s SUV market in recent memory. Four carmakers - Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Kia, are preparing launches that reflect how rapidly buyer preferences are changing. From Maruti’s first mainstream electric SUV to Tata’s long-awaited petrol revamp of the Harrier and Safari, and Kia’s second-generation Seltos, the month promises to bridge the old and the new in India’s car story.

1 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Speed 160 kmph Alert Me When Launched View More Details For many, this will be the most talked-about launch of the month. Maruti Suzuki’s entry into the full-EV SUV space in India is timely. The e Vitara is expected to launch around December 2025, priced in the region of ₹17-22.5 lakh and offering a claimed range of about 500 km. It is built on the HEARTECT-e EV architecture, with two battery pack options (49 kWh and 61 kWh) and strong feature content including Level-2 ADAS, large digital screens and four-airbag plus more safety and tech equipment. In a market where EV adoption still faces range anxiety, charging infrastructure concerns and residual-value anxieties, the e Vitara brings the reassurance of a familiar brand, localized production and export scale. The real test will be how Maruti positions the variants, the charging ecosystem link-up, and after-sales support. If everything clicks, it could be a mass-market game changer, but buyers will remain cautious until experience follows the promise.

2 Tata Safari (Petrol version) Engine 1,956 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Safari has been a strong name in the Indian SUV landscape, but until now it has leaned heavily on diesel engines. That changes this December, when Tata Motors introduces a petrol version of the Safari on 9 December 2025. The key here: a new 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine is expected, giving the choice many urban buyers have been asking for. Given that many buyers are shifting away from diesel or looking for petrol alternatives, this is an important strategic move by Tata. But the pricing and variant strategy will matter much more than just the engine swap, because with more choice comes more comparison, and the Safari will now be measured not just against itself, but petrol-SUV peers.

3 Tata Harrier (Petrol version) Engine 1,956 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Alongside the Safari, the Harrier will also get the petrol upgrade on the same date (9 December 2025). For the Harrier, which already has a strong branding in the midsize SUV space, the petrol version opens up a segment of buyers who might have skipped it because they didn’t want a diesel. The challenge: the Harrier petrol must deliver on the expectations of refinement, smoothness and performance while remaining value-led. In a market where midsize SUVs are crowded, the petrol Harrier’s job is to maintain the edge without purely relying on the nameplate.

4 Kia Seltos (Second-generation) Engine 1,497 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Manual Alert Me When Launched View More Details Last, but by no means least, is the next-generation Seltos, set to make its global debut on 10 December 2025, with an India launch expected early 2026. What makes this significant: the Seltos has been one of Kia’s stronger performers in India since its 2019 arrival, and the second generation promises a new platform, major design overhaul (including more upright stance and fresh tech) and hybrid powertrain options. The next Seltos is expected to raise the benchmark in the segment, the question is whether today’s buyers will wait, or diversify into other new launches.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: