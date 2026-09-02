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MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Tata Harrier EV: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 02 Sept 2026, 11:29 am
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MG Hector Tomahawk EV competes with key three-row, electric SUV rivals such as the Mahindra XEV 9S and Tata Harrier EV.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Tata Harrier EV
MG Hector Tomahawk EV competes with key three-row electric SUV rivals such as the Mahindra XEV 9S and Tata Harrier EV.
MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Tata Harrier EV
MG Hector Tomahawk EV competes with key three-row electric SUV rivals such as the Mahindra XEV 9S and Tata Harrier EV.
MG Hector Tomahawk EV
EMI starting at just
₹25,500/ month
Check Eligibility

JSW MG Motor India has launched its much hyped MG Hector Tomahawk EV alongside the plug-in hybrid version, MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, in the country. Based on the MG ADAPT modular vehicle platform, the new three-row seven-seater premium electric SUV is actually a rebadged version of the Wuling Starlight 560. The MG Hector Tomahawk EV sits in a segment which is not populated but has some tough rivals such as the Mahindra XEV 9S and Tata Harrier EV.

If you are planning to buy an electric SUV offering a three-row seating layout for six to seven occupants, and the MG Hector Tomahawk EV as well as the Tata Harrier EV are on your shortlist, here is a quick comparison of the monthly EMI both these models will command.

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Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
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Mg Hector Tomahawk Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Hector Tomahawk EV
₹19.49 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹25,500/ month
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Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
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₹21.49 Lakhs
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₹28,100/ month
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MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Tata Harrier EV: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the prices of base and top-end trims of both the MG Hector Tomahawk EV and Tata Harrier EV. The loan amount for both the SUVs has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure for both the SUVs has been considered as 60 months.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Tata Harrier EV: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
MG Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 7-seater 19.49 lakh9.5%60 months 40,933
MG Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 7-seater 23.49 lakh 49,333
Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65 21.79 lakh 45,763
Tata Harrier EV Empowered AWD 75 Stealth ACFC 30.54 lakh 64,140

According to the calculation, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV commands a monthly EMI between 40,933 and 49,333, depending on the variants. On the other hand, the Tata Harrier EV commands a monthly EMI between 45,763 and 64,140, depending on the variants.

However, the consumers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors. These include the variant selected, the offers and discounts, the rate of interest, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interst, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 02 Sept 2026, 11:29 am IST
TAGS: MG Hector Tomahawk EV Tata Harrier EV

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