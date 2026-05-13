Images
UPCOMING

WULING Starlight 560

Exp. Launch on 22 May 2026
₹30 - 40 Lakhs*Expected price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
News

Wuling Starlight 560 Overview

The Wuling Starlight 560 has been spotted testing in India multiple times, following its design patent filing, indicating that the SUV is under active evaluation for the domestic market. The model is expected to be introduced under the MG brand, aligning with previous rebadged offerings in India. Positioned in the midsize SUV segment, the Starlight 560 is likely to rival established models with its mix of multiple powertrain options and a practical three-row-friendly footprint.

Wuling Starlight 560 Price

Official pricing for the Wuling Starlight 560 in India has not been announced yet. However, based on its positioning and global specifications, the SUV is expected to be priced between 30 Lakhs and 40 Lakhs (ex-showroom), depending on the variant and powertrain options.

Wuling Starlight 560 Launch Date

While there is no confirmed launch timeline, repeated test sightings near MG’s Gujarat facility as well as a recent patent application, suggest that the SUV could make its India debut soon.

Wuling Starlight 560 Specs & Features

In terms of design, the Starlight 560 adopts a conventional SUV silhouette with a squared-off stance and upright proportions. Measuring approximately 4.75 metres in length, 1.85 metres in width and 1.75 metres in height, it sits close to established midsize SUVs in terms of dimensions. The exterior features a full-LED lighting setup, including sleek headlamps and a split tail lamp arrangement at the rear. Additional elements such as roof rails, front and rear skid plates, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels contribute to its rugged styling.

Inside, the cabin is expected to follow a clean and tech-oriented layout. It is likely to feature a two-spoke steering wheel, a compact digital instrument cluster and a larger 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity. The interior is expected to be finished in leatherette upholstery, focusing on practicality and usability rather than overt luxury.

On the mechanical front, the Starlight 560 is offered globally with multiple powertrain options. These include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with either a manual or CVT transmission, as well as a hybrid setup combining a naturally aspirated petrol engine with an electric motor. An all-electric version is also part of the lineup, expected to use a 56.7 kWh battery pack with performance figures similar to existing MG EVs. Across all configurations, the SUV is expected to remain a front-wheel-drive offering.

Wuling Starlight 560 Safety

Safety features for the India-spec model have not yet been detailed. However, the SUV is expected to include standard equipment such as multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and other driver assistance systems in line with segment expectations.

Wuling Starlight 560 Rivals

Once launched, the Wuling Starlight 560 is expected to compete with midsize SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier, depending on the final powertrain mix and pricing strategy.

Wuling Starlight 560 Latest Updates

Calendar icon13 May 2026
The Wuling Starlight 560 SUV is undergoing testing in India, featuring multiple powertrains and a potential launch soon.Read Full Story
Preferred Banner

Wuling Starlight 560 Images

Wuling Starlight 560 Image 1

Wuling Starlight 560 Alternatives

Force Motors Urbania

Force Motors Urbania

30.51 - 37.21 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

28.02 - 35.85 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars
BYD Atto 3

BYD Atto 3

24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars

Wuling Starlight 560 Related News

The Wuling Starlight 560 has been spotted testing again near MG’s Halol facility in Gujarat
Wuling Starlight 560 spotted on Indian roads again; EV and hybrid options expected
13 May 2026
The Wuling Starlight 560 has been spotted testing in India once again, following its earlier design patent filing
Wuling Starlight 560 caught testing in India; MG-badged SUV launch likely
6 Apr 2026
The Indie is one radical looking electric scooter that commands road presence on the Indian roads.
River Indie review: A different take on electric mobility
15 May 2026
Tata Sierra EV launch confirmed for Q2 FY26-27
Tata Sierra EV launch confirmed for Q2 FY26-27, two new nameplates to be introduced by end of year
15 May 2026
Rising petrol prices in Delhi are pushing affordable and mid-size electric SUVs into sharper focus.
5 electric SUVs I would honestly switch to if petrol crosses 100/litre in Delhi
15 May 2026
Hydrogen buses launched in Delhi to improve last-mile metro connectivity
Hydrogen buses launched in Delhi to improve last-mile metro connectivity
15 May 2026
Petrol crosses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>97/litre in Delhi after latest hike.
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 3/litre; CNG rates also increased in Delhi and Mumbai
15 May 2026
View all
 Wuling Starlight 560 Related News

Wuling Starlight 560 Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
TransmissionAutomatic
Fuel TypeHybrid

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Cars

view all specs and features
HomeNew CarsWuling CarsWuling Starlight 560