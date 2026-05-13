Wuling Starlight 560 Overview

The Wuling Starlight 560 has been spotted testing in India multiple times, following its design patent filing, indicating that the SUV is under active evaluation for the domestic market. The model is expected to be introduced under the MG brand, aligning with previous rebadged offerings in India. Positioned in the midsize SUV segment, the Starlight 560 is likely to rival established models with its mix of multiple powertrain options and a practical three-row-friendly footprint.

Wuling Starlight 560 Price

Official pricing for the Wuling Starlight 560 in India has not been announced yet. However, based on its positioning and global specifications, the SUV is expected to be priced between 30 Lakhs and 40 Lakhs (ex-showroom), depending on the variant and powertrain options.

Wuling Starlight 560 Launch Date

While there is no confirmed launch timeline, repeated test sightings near MG’s Gujarat facility as well as a recent patent application, suggest that the SUV could make its India debut soon.

Wuling Starlight 560 Specs & Features

In terms of design, the Starlight 560 adopts a conventional SUV silhouette with a squared-off stance and upright proportions. Measuring approximately 4.75 metres in length, 1.85 metres in width and 1.75 metres in height, it sits close to established midsize SUVs in terms of dimensions. The exterior features a full-LED lighting setup, including sleek headlamps and a split tail lamp arrangement at the rear. Additional elements such as roof rails, front and rear skid plates, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels contribute to its rugged styling.

Inside, the cabin is expected to follow a clean and tech-oriented layout. It is likely to feature a two-spoke steering wheel, a compact digital instrument cluster and a larger 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity. The interior is expected to be finished in leatherette upholstery, focusing on practicality and usability rather than overt luxury.

On the mechanical front, the Starlight 560 is offered globally with multiple powertrain options. These include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with either a manual or CVT transmission, as well as a hybrid setup combining a naturally aspirated petrol engine with an electric motor. An all-electric version is also part of the lineup, expected to use a 56.7 kWh battery pack with performance figures similar to existing MG EVs. Across all configurations, the SUV is expected to remain a front-wheel-drive offering.

Wuling Starlight 560 Safety

Safety features for the India-spec model have not yet been detailed. However, the SUV is expected to include standard equipment such as multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and other driver assistance systems in line with segment expectations.

Wuling Starlight 560 Rivals

Once launched, the Wuling Starlight 560 is expected to compete with midsize SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier, depending on the final powertrain mix and pricing strategy.