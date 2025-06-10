EQS SUVPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesRangeAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Launched in Sept 2024

5.0
1 Review
₹1.28 - 1.43 Cr**Ex-showroom price
EQS SUV Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 208.18 kmph

EQS SUV: 210.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 552.0 km

EQS SUV: 814.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 6.37 hrs

EQS SUV: 12.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 95.29 kwh

EQS SUV: 122.0 kwh

View all EQS SUV Specs and Features

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Latest Update

Introduction

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV entered the Indian market on September 16, 2024, as the fourth premium electric vehicle in the brand's EQ lineup after the EQS sedan, EQE SUV, and the Maybach EQS SUV. Initially launched in its flagship EQS 580 4Matic variant, the all-electric SUV comes as a seven-seater priced at 1.41 crore (ex-showroom). This was followed by another variant, the EQS 450 4Matic, with a launch taking place on January 9, 2025. With the second model, the German carmaker aims to offer a slightly more accessible option without compromising on core features. The all-electric EQS SUV is a part of Mercedes-Benz’s broader push into the premium electric SUV segment.

Mercedes-Benz EQS Price:

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic was launched in India at a price of 1.41 crore and this is the seven-seater model that comes with a 400 kW electric motor and an ARAI-certified single-charge range of 809 km. The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4Matic was launched on January 9, 2025, and it is priced at 1.28 crore (ex-showroom). This variant is positioned below the EQS 580 and the EQE SUV. In contrast, the Mercedes Maybach EQS is priced at 2.25 crore (ex-showroom).

When was the Mercedes-Benz EQS launched?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic was launched in India on September 16, 2025, and this is the first variant of the all-electric SUV to be sold in the country. The 580 4Matic is the range-topping variant and is priced at 1.41 crore (ex-showroom). It is the seven-seater variant and comes with more range, improved power figures, and better acceleration. The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4Matic was launched in India on January 9, 2025, and it is the five-seater model that is more accessible and brings a better rear seat experience with more range.

How many variants of the Mercedes-Benz EQS are available?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is available in two main variants. The first variant is the EQS 580 4Matic and it was launched earlier on September 16, 2025. It is priced from 1.41 crore (ex-showroom) and comes with a big 400 kW electric motor that allows for an ARAI-certified single-charge range of 809 km.

The second variant is the EQS 450 4Matic that launched on January 9, 2025, and is priced from 1.28 crore (ex-showroom). It is fitted with a 265 kW motor and allows for an ARAI-certified single-charge range of 820 km.

What are the colour options available with the Mercedes-Benz EQS?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is available in eight total colour options, which are Obsidian Black, Velvet Brown, Sodalite Blue, Emerald Green, Manufaktur Alpine Gray Solid, and Manufaktur Opalite White Bright. There are two additional colour schemes which are exclusive to the EQS 580 4Matic model, and these are the Hi-tech Silver and the Selenite Gray options.

What features are available in the Mercedes-Benz EQS?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is available with the optional MBUX Hyperscreen, which is a single glass panel housing three displays: a 12.3-inch driver display, a 17.7-inch central touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch passenger display. The infotainment system offers voice control, connected car technology, and over-the-air updates. Mercedes-Benz further includes a head-up display with augmented reality navigation.

Seating options vary between the two models: the EQS 580 is built as a seven-seater, while the EQS 450 will be available strictly as a five-seater model. Both models feature high-quality materials, including leather upholstery, soft-touch surfaces, and wood trims. Additional features include five-zone climate control, a Burmester surround sound system, a 360-degree camera, and ambient lighting with 64 colour options.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Mercedes-Benz EQS?

The EQS 580 4Matic is fitted with a 122 kWh battery pack that allows for an ARAI-certified single-charge range of 809 km. The SUV boasts two electric motors, one at each axle. With the all-wheel drive system, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a flat 4.7 seconds using the power of 536.4 hp and 858 Nm of torque.

The new EQS 450 will be powered by the same 122 kWh battery pack but will come with a smaller motor that makes 355.3 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. This variant can go from standstill to a 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds and claims an ARAI-certified single-charge range of 820 km. Both variants are electronically limited to a top speed of 210 kmph. The cars can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 31 minutes using a 200 kW DC charger.

What is the Mercedes-Benz EQS’s range?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 uses a 122 kWh battery pack with a 400 kW motor. It is said to feature an ARAI-certified single-charge range of 809 km. The EQS 450 comes with the same battery pack but with a smaller, 265 kW motor that allows for an ARAI-certified 820 km of single-charge range.

What is the seating capacity of the Mercedes-Benz EQS?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic is a seven-seater all-electric SUV. The EQS 450 is built as a five-seater model.

What is the safety rating of the Mercedes-Benz EQS

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV features nine airbags as standard, alongside a Level-2 ADAS safety suite, which includes Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Brake Assist, and more.

What cars does the Mercedes-Benz EQS rival in its segment?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a battery electric SUV priced from 1.28 crore (ex-showroom). It is pitted against the likes of the Porsche Macan EV, BMW iX, and the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Variants
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV price starts at ₹ 1.28 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.43 Cr (Ex-showroom). Read More
2 Variants Available
EQS SUV 450 4Matic₹1.28 Cr*
122 kWh
210 kmph
820 km
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Automatic Parking
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
EQS SUV 580 4MATIC₹1.43 Cr*
122 kWh
210 kmph
809 km
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Ventilated Seats: All
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Expert Review

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
4.5 out of 5
4
Performance
4.5
Safety
3.5
Design
4.5
Feature
5
Comfort

Pros

Opulent cabinPacked with features and multiple screensBig battery pack

Cons

Third-row seating inconsequentialNo rear-seat massage function

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has arrived on Indian shores as the third all-electric option from the German manufacturer in as many months. To say Mercedes is serious about its electric portfolio would be an understatement considering the vast number of options now available for someone with a big budget and a bigger conscience for a greener planet. So while the one end of the spectrum has the likes of EQA and EQB, the other end of the portfolio includes the Maybach EQS 680 and now the EQS too.

But what is the EQS really like and is it truly an electric alternative to the GLS SUV? Does the EQS justify its 1.41 crore price tag and can it really offer the same level of absolute indulgence that its combustion engine alternatives promise. To find the answers to all of these - and more, we landed in Hyderabad, the city of Nizams, to get a feel of Mercedes' take on sustainable mobility with a high degree of luxury and opulence.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Images

16 images
View All EQS SUV Images

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Colours

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Velvet brown
Black lacquer
Obsidian black metallic
Selenite grey metallic
Opalith white metallic
High tech silber metallic
Sodalite blue metallic
Polar white non metallic

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Specifications and Features

Max PowerYes
AirbagsYes
Battery Capacity122 kWh
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque800-858 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range809-820 km
Max Motor Performance536 bhp, 858 Nm
Charging Time12 Hours 30 Minutes
SunroofYes
Max Speed210 kmph
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV comparison with similar cars

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Porsche Macan EV
BMW iX
Kia EV9
Mercedes-Benz EQE
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
Audi e-tron Sportback
₹1.28 Cr*
₹1.22 Cr*
₹1.21 Cr*
₹1.3 Cr*
₹1.41 Cr*
₹1.19 Cr*
₹1.2 Cr*
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
21 Minutes
Charging Time
5 hours 30 min.
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
9 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
31 minutes
Charging Time
-
Range
809 km
Range
591 km
Range
635 Km
Range
561 km
Range
550 Km
Range
600 Km
Range
484 km
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Airbags
10
Airbags
9
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
4/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Max Motor Performance
536 bhp, 858 Nm
Max Motor Performance
630 bhp, 1130 Nm
Max Motor Performance
516 bhp, 765 Nm
Max Motor Performance
379 bhp, 700 Nm
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp 858 Nm
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp, 664 Nm
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp, 664 Nm
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.7 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.3 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.6 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.3 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds
Length
5136 mm
Length
-
Length
4953 mm
Length
5015 mm
Length
4863 mm
Length
4915 mm
Length
5014 mm
Height
1718 mm
Height
-
Height
1695 mm
Height
1780 mm
Height
1685 mm
Height
1632 mm
Height
1686 mm
Width
1965 mm
Width
2152 mm
Width
1967 mm
Width
1980 mm
Width
2141 mm
Width
1976 mm
Width
1976 mm
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Currently viewingEQS SUV vs Macan EVEQS SUV vs iXEQS SUV vs EV9EQS SUV vs EQEEQS SUV vs Q8 Sportback e-tronEQS SUV vs e-tron Sportback
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

Mercedes-Benz Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Global Star
Green Park, A-3, New Delhi, Delhi 110016
+91 - 9319292202
Silver Arrow Automobiles
50 – B, The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi, Delhi 110021
+91 - 9540200500
T & T Motors
Ga-2,Block B-1, Mathura Road, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Near Excel Motors, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 9654252588
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Videos

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV drive review: How much luxury is too much luxury?
24 Sept 2024

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV EMI

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV User Reviews & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
1
Perfect luxury sedan car
Luxurious look, excellent range, perfect design, and great appearance. One of the best brands with very good compatibility.By: Bahubali Sangali (Jun 9, 2025)
Read Full Review
