Introduction

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV entered the Indian market on September 16, 2024, as the fourth premium electric vehicle in the brand's EQ lineup after the EQS sedan, EQE SUV, and the Maybach EQS SUV. Initially launched in its flagship EQS 580 4Matic variant, the all-electric SUV comes as a seven-seater priced at ₹1.41 crore (ex-showroom). This was followed by another variant, the EQS 450 4Matic, with a launch taking place on January 9, 2025. With the second model, the German carmaker aims to offer a slightly more accessible option without compromising on core features. The all-electric EQS SUV is a part of Mercedes-Benz’s broader push into the premium electric SUV segment.

Mercedes-Benz EQS Price:

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic was launched in India at a price of ₹1.41 crore and this is the seven-seater model that comes with a 400 kW electric motor and an ARAI-certified single-charge range of 809 km. The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4Matic was launched on January 9, 2025, and it is priced at ₹1.28 crore (ex-showroom). This variant is positioned below the EQS 580 and the EQE SUV. In contrast, the Mercedes Maybach EQS is priced at ₹2.25 crore (ex-showroom).

When was the Mercedes-Benz EQS launched?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic was launched in India on September 16, 2025, and this is the first variant of the all-electric SUV to be sold in the country. The 580 4Matic is the range-topping variant and is priced at ₹1.41 crore (ex-showroom). It is the seven-seater variant and comes with more range, improved power figures, and better acceleration. The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4Matic was launched in India on January 9, 2025, and it is the five-seater model that is more accessible and brings a better rear seat experience with more range.

How many variants of the Mercedes-Benz EQS are available?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is available in two main variants. The first variant is the EQS 580 4Matic and it was launched earlier on September 16, 2025. It is priced from ₹1.41 crore (ex-showroom) and comes with a big 400 kW electric motor that allows for an ARAI-certified single-charge range of 809 km.

The second variant is the EQS 450 4Matic that launched on January 9, 2025, and is priced from ₹1.28 crore (ex-showroom). It is fitted with a 265 kW motor and allows for an ARAI-certified single-charge range of 820 km.

What are the colour options available with the Mercedes-Benz EQS?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is available in eight total colour options, which are Obsidian Black, Velvet Brown, Sodalite Blue, Emerald Green, Manufaktur Alpine Gray Solid, and Manufaktur Opalite White Bright. There are two additional colour schemes which are exclusive to the EQS 580 4Matic model, and these are the Hi-tech Silver and the Selenite Gray options.

What features are available in the Mercedes-Benz EQS?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is available with the optional MBUX Hyperscreen, which is a single glass panel housing three displays: a 12.3-inch driver display, a 17.7-inch central touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch passenger display. The infotainment system offers voice control, connected car technology, and over-the-air updates. Mercedes-Benz further includes a head-up display with augmented reality navigation.

Seating options vary between the two models: the EQS 580 is built as a seven-seater, while the EQS 450 will be available strictly as a five-seater model. Both models feature high-quality materials, including leather upholstery, soft-touch surfaces, and wood trims. Additional features include five-zone climate control, a Burmester surround sound system, a 360-degree camera, and ambient lighting with 64 colour options.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Mercedes-Benz EQS?

The EQS 580 4Matic is fitted with a 122 kWh battery pack that allows for an ARAI-certified single-charge range of 809 km. The SUV boasts two electric motors, one at each axle. With the all-wheel drive system, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a flat 4.7 seconds using the power of 536.4 hp and 858 Nm of torque.

The new EQS 450 will be powered by the same 122 kWh battery pack but will come with a smaller motor that makes 355.3 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. This variant can go from standstill to a 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds and claims an ARAI-certified single-charge range of 820 km. Both variants are electronically limited to a top speed of 210 kmph. The cars can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 31 minutes using a 200 kW DC charger.

What is the Mercedes-Benz EQS’s range?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 uses a 122 kWh battery pack with a 400 kW motor. It is said to feature an ARAI-certified single-charge range of 809 km. The EQS 450 comes with the same battery pack but with a smaller, 265 kW motor that allows for an ARAI-certified 820 km of single-charge range.

What is the seating capacity of the Mercedes-Benz EQS?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic is a seven-seater all-electric SUV. The EQS 450 is built as a five-seater model.

What is the safety rating of the Mercedes-Benz EQS

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV features nine airbags as standard, alongside a Level-2 ADAS safety suite, which includes Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Brake Assist, and more.

What cars does the Mercedes-Benz EQS rival in its segment?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a battery electric SUV priced from ₹1.28 crore (ex-showroom). It is pitted against the likes of the Porsche Macan EV, BMW iX, and the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron.