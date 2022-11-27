The Land Rover Range Rover continues to set the standard for luxury SUVs with its impressive blend of heritage, modern design, and advanced technology. Updating both the exterior and interior aesthetics, the latest iteration maintains the iconic silhouette but emphasises more refined details and cutting-edge capabilities. The new model offers significant enhancements in performance, technology integration, and eco-friendliness, making it an appealing choice for both adventurers and luxury seekers alike. Its bold stance and luxurious interior make the Range Rover a remarkable vehicle that commands attention and respect on the road.

Land Rover Range Rover Price

The starting price for the Land Rover Range Rover is approximately ₹1.10 crores for the base model. Prices can escalate to nearly ₹2.5 crores for the more opulent trims loaded with luxurious features and advanced technology. The various trims available cater to a broad range of preferences and budgets, ensuring buyers can select the model that best fits their lifestyle and desires.

Land Rover Range Rover Launch Date

The 2024 Land Rover Range Rover was officially unveiled in January 2024, signalling the continuation of Land Rover’s legacy of crafting premium all-terrain vehicles. Pre-orders began shortly after the launch, with first deliveries scheduled for March 2024.

Land Rover Range Rover Variants

The Land Rover Range Rover is available in several variants catering to diverse tastes. The primary configurations include a Standard Wheelbase (SWB) model that focuses on luxury and everyday practicality. The SUV is further available in a Long Wheelbase (LWB) iteration that offers additional legroom and comfort in the rear seats. There are three main variants: HSE, Autobiography, and SV. The entry-level HSE features a Meridian 3D sound system and gets semi-Aniline leather seats alongside a power tailgate. The Autobiography variant adds digital LED headlamps with signature DRL and image projection. It further features a distinct exterior trim. The top-of-the-range SV variant gets a sliding panoramic sunroof alongside 24-way heated and cooled electric front seats with Executive Class Comfort Plus rear seats.

Land Rover Range Rover Design and Exterior

The Range Rover showcases a refined design that embodies its off-road capability and luxury heritage. The sleek body lines and sculpted silhouette give it an elegant yet formidable presence on the road. The vehicle features distinctive LED headlights and taillights, a signature grille, and optional 23-inch wheels that enhance its road presence. The updated model also introduces a new colour palette, including subtle metallic shades that further tailor the aesthetic appeal to personal tastes.

Land Rover Range Rover Interior

Inside, the Range Rover continues to impress with a cabin designed for comfort and luxury. Premium materials, including leather upholstery, wood veneers, and metal accents, are used throughout the interior to create an inviting atmosphere. The spacious cabin offers a state-of-the-art infotainment system with a large touchscreen interface that integrates seamlessly with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Rear passengers benefit from generous legroom and the option for heated and cooled seats, creating a luxurious experience that rivals high-end hotels.

Land Rover Range Rover Engine Options

The Range Rover is available with three hybrid engine options. The 3.0-litre diesel mild-hybrid unit makes 345 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. The 4.4-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit makes 606 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. The Range Rover is further available with a 3.0-litre plug-in hybrid engine in its top variants and this makes 542 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque.

Land Rover Range Rover Fuel Efficiency

The Range Rover offers respectable fuel efficiency for a luxury SUV, with an estimated mileage of 10-13 kmpl depending on driving conditions and engine choice. The hybrid variant—an attractive option for eco-conscious consumers—promises enhanced efficiency while contributing to reduced carbon emissions.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount for the Land Rover Range Rover. The SUV comes equipped with advanced driver assistance systems, including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera system. Notably, it has received a five-star safety rating in recent crash tests. The multiple airbags and robust structure further ensure that passengers are well-protected in the event of a collision.