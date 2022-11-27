Range RoverPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Land Rover Range Rover Front Left Side
View all Images

LAND ROVER Range Rover

Launched in Jul 2022

5.0
1 Review
Review & Win ₹2000
₹2.4 - 4.98 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Range Rover Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 3855.0 cc

Range Rover: 2996.0 - 4395.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 8.4 kmpl

Range Rover: 10.42 - 13.16 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 588.0 bhp

Range Rover: 334.0 - 606.0 bhp

View all Range Rover Specs and Features

About Land Rover Range Rover

Latest Update

  • Made-in-India 2025 Range Rover Sport launched at ₹1.45 crore, gets added features and more. Check details
  • Range Rover Autobiography LWB: What a ₹56 lakh price drop means for emperor of SUVs

    • Land Rover Range Rover Latest Update

     Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Range Rover.
    VS
    Land Rover Range Rover
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Wheel
    Taillight
    Headlight
    Front Air Vents
    Front Left Side
    Rear Left View
    Steering Controls
    Instrument Cluster
    Grille
    Steering Wheel
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Land Rover Range Rover Variants
    Land Rover Range Rover price starts at ₹ 2.4 Cr and goes up to ₹ 4.98 Cr (Ex-showroom). Land Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Petrol
    Automatic
    15 Variants Available
    HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel₹2.4 Cr*
    2997 cc
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front and Middle Row
    View More
    Check Offers
    Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol₹2.7 Cr*
    2996 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front and Middle Row
    View More
    Check Offers
    HSE 3.0 Diesel LWB 7 STR₹2.98 Cr*
    2997 cc
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front and Middle Row
    View More
    Check Offers
    Autobiography 3.0 SWB PHEV₹3.26 Cr*
    2996 cc
    Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front and Middle Row
    View More
    Check Offers
    Autobiography 4.4 Petrol SWB₹3.34 Cr*
    4395 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front and Middle Row
    View More
    Check Offers
    Autobiography 3.0 LWB PHEV₹3.5 Cr*
    2996 cc
    Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front and Middle Row
    View More
    Check Offers
    Autobiography 4.4 Petrol LWB₹3.52 Cr*
    4395 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front and Middle Row
    View More
    Check Offers
    Autobiography 4.4 Petrol LWB 7 STR₹3.64 Cr*
    4395 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front and Middle Row
    View More
    Check Offers
    SV 3.0 Diesel SWB₹3.93 Cr*
    2997 cc
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
    Automatic
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    View More
    Check Offers
    SV 3.0 Diesel LWB₹4.1 Cr*
    2997 cc
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers
    SV 3.0 SWB PHEV₹4.3 Cr*
    2996 cc
    Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers
    SV 4.4 Petrol SWB₹4.38 Cr*
    4395 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers
    SV 3.0 LWB PHEV₹4.4 Cr*
    2996 cc
    Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers
    SV 4.4 Petrol LWB₹4.55 Cr*
    4395 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers
    SV Ranthambore Edition₹4.98 Cr*
    2998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Land Rover Range Rover Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Land Rover Range Rover Expert Review

    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Powerful petrol motorSilent, plush & feature-rich cabinCapable off-roader

    Cons

    ExpensiveDimensions not ideal for congested cities

    Flagship luxury SUVs across brands have some stellar highlights in terms of dominating road presence, an absolutely opulent cabin, features that cuddle every senses and a drive performance that's usually engineered to bully. But while the latest Range Rover claims to have all of these, it also pays rich tribute to its past with ample cues in the fifth-generation model from erstwhile versions.

    The 2022 Range Rover landed in India earlier this year and it continues to target a very niche set of buyers within an already very exclusive set of flagship SUV buyers. The Range Rover renews its rivalry against the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q8, BMW X7 and Porsche Cayenne, and these are some extremely worthy champions to lock horns against. But is the newest Range Rover also in a league of its own? Here's a full-drive review of the 2022 Range Rover:

    READ MORE

    Land Rover Range Rover Images

    28 images
    View All Range Rover Images

    Land Rover Range Rover Colours

    Land Rover Range Rover is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Lantau bronze
    Hakuba silver
    Portofino blue
    Eiger grey
    Santorini black
    Fuji white
    Belgravia green

    Land Rover Range Rover Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage8.62 kmpl
    Engine2996 - 4395 cc
    Max Speed234 - 250 kmph
    SunroofYes
    Fuel TypePetrol,Hybrid (Electric + Diesel),Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    View all Range Rover specs and features

    Land Rover Range Rover comparison with similar cars

    Land Rover Range Rover
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Bentley Bentayga
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Ferrari Portofino
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Maserati MC20
    McLaren GT
    Ferrari Roma
    Porsche 911
    ₹2.4 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹3.39 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹4.1 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹4.22 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹4.18 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹3.5 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹3.22 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹3.69 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹3.72 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹3.76 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.99 Cr*
    Check Offers
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    7
    Power
    394 bhp
    Power
    550 bhp
    Power
    542 bhp
    Power
    657 bhp
    Power
    657 bhp
    Power
    591 bhp
    Power
    631 bhp
    Power
    630 bhp
    Power
    612 bhp
    Power
    612 bhp
    Power
    518 bhp
    Torque
    550 Nm
    Torque
    770 Nm
    Torque
    770 Nm
    Torque
    850 Nm
    Torque
    850 Nm
    Torque
    760 Nm
    Torque
    600 Nm
    Torque
    730 Nm
    Torque
    630 Nm
    Torque
    760 Nm
    Torque
    465 Nm
    Length
    5252 mm
    Length
    5208 mm
    Length
    5125
    Length
    5137 mm
    Length
    5112 mm
    Length
    4586
    Length
    4520
    Length
    4669 mm
    Length
    4683
    Length
    4656
    Length
    4573 mm
    Height
    1870 mm
    Height
    1838 mm
    Height
    1728
    Height
    1618 mm
    Height
    1618 mm
    Height
    1318
    Height
    1165
    Height
    1224 mm
    Height
    3286
    Height
    1301
    Height
    1279 mm
    Width
    2209 mm
    Width
    2030 mm
    Width
    2222
    Width
    2026 mm
    Width
    2018 mm
    Width
    1938
    Width
    2236
    Width
    2178 mm
    Width
    2045
    Width
    1974
    Width
    1900 mm
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    6.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    6
    Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    6.05
    Turning Radius
    5.4
    Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    484
    Boot Space
    616 litres
    Boot Space
    616 litres
    Boot Space
    292
    Boot Space
    150
    Boot Space
    150 litres
    Boot Space
    420
    Boot Space
    272
    Boot Space
    132 litres
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Currently viewingRange Rover vs Maybach GLSRange Rover vs BentaygaRange Rover vs Urus PerformanteRange Rover vs Urus SRange Rover vs PortofinoRange Rover vs Huracan EvoRange Rover vs MC20Range Rover vs GTRange Rover vs RomaRange Rover vs 911
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Land Rover Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Amp Motors
    31, Moti Nagar, Shivaji Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 8045248492
    A M P Motors
    A-5, Mathura Road, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Block E, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 8045248492
    See All Land Rover Dealers in Delhi

    Land Rover Range Rover Videos

    Range Rover 2022: First drive review
    27 Nov 2022
    Range Rover 2022: First impressions
    26 Aug 2022
    Range Rover 2022: First Look
    27 Oct 2021

    Popular Land Rover Cars

    View all Land Rover Cars

    Land Rover Range Rover EMI

    Select Variant:
    HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel
    2997 cc | Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Automatic
    ₹ 2.4 Cr*
    Select Variant
    HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel
    2997 cc | Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Automatic
    ₹2.4 Cr*
    Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol
    2996 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
    ₹2.7 Cr*
    HSE 3.0 Diesel LWB 7 STR
    2997 cc | Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Automatic
    ₹2.98 Cr*
    Autobiography 3.0 SWB PHEV
    2996 cc | Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
    ₹3.26 Cr*
    Autobiography 4.4 Petrol SWB
    4395 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
    ₹3.34 Cr*
    Autobiography 3.0 LWB PHEV
    2996 cc | Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
    ₹3.5 Cr*
    Autobiography 4.4 Petrol LWB
    4395 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
    ₹3.52 Cr*
    Autobiography 4.4 Petrol LWB 7 STR
    4395 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
    ₹3.64 Cr*
    SV 3.0 Diesel SWB
    2997 cc | Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Automatic
    ₹3.93 Cr*
    SV 3.0 Diesel LWB
    2997 cc | Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Automatic
    ₹4.1 Cr*
    SV 3.0 SWB PHEV
    2996 cc | Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
    ₹4.3 Cr*
    SV 4.4 Petrol SWB
    4395 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
    ₹4.38 Cr*
    SV 3.0 LWB PHEV
    2996 cc | Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
    ₹4.4 Cr*
    SV 4.4 Petrol LWB
    4395 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
    ₹4.55 Cr*
    SV Ranthambore Edition
    2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹4.98 Cr*
    EMI ₹436592.47/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Land Rover Range Rover User Reviews & Ratings

    5
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    0
    5 rating
    1
    Write a Review
    Nice look and new updated features
    Very good performance Car,highly recommended for enthusiasts. It's one of the best options for enhancing your driving experience.By: Harishchandra (Jan 27, 2025)
    Read Full Review

    Explore Other Options

    SUV Cars
    SUV Cars Above 1 Cr
    Hybrid Cars
    Petrol Cars
    Cars With Sunroof
    Upcoming SUV Cars
    7 Seater Cars
    Automatic Cars
    Cars & BikesNew CarsLand Rover CarsLand Rover Range Rover