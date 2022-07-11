|Engine
|4395 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Range Rover SV Petrol 4.4L Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Sawai Edition, equipped with Automatic (TC), is listed at ₹5.59 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Range Rover offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Range Rover SV Petrol 4.4L Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Sawai Edition is available in 9 colour options: Lantau Bronze, Hakuba Silver, Portofino Blue, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Belgravia Green, Deep Black, Deep Satin Blue.
The Range Rover SV Petrol 4.4L Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Sawai Edition is powered by a 4395 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC). This unit makes 530 bhp and 750 Nm of torque.
In the Range Rover's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Urus Performante priced ₹4.22 Cr or the Lamborghini Urus priced between ₹4.18 Cr - 4.47 Cr.
The Range Rover SV Petrol 4.4L Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Sawai Edition has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heads Up Display (HUD), Door Ajar Warning and Turn Indicators on ORVM.