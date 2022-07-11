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Land Rover Range Rover SV Petrol 4.4L Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Sawai Edition

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
5.59 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Land Rover Range Rover Key Specs
Engine4395 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Range Rover specs and features

Range Rover SV Petrol 4.4L Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Sawai Edition

Range Rover SV Petrol 4.4L Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Sawai Edition Prices

The Range Rover SV Petrol 4.4L Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Sawai Edition, equipped with Automatic (TC), is listed at ₹5.59 Crore (ex-showroom).

Range Rover SV Petrol 4.4L Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Sawai Edition Mileage

All variants of the Range Rover offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Range Rover SV Petrol 4.4L Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Sawai Edition Colours

The Range Rover SV Petrol 4.4L Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Sawai Edition is available in 9 colour options: Lantau Bronze, Hakuba Silver, Portofino Blue, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Belgravia Green, Deep Black, Deep Satin Blue.

Range Rover SV Petrol 4.4L Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Sawai Edition Engine and Transmission

The Range Rover SV Petrol 4.4L Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Sawai Edition is powered by a 4395 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC). This unit makes 530 bhp and 750 Nm of torque.

Range Rover SV Petrol 4.4L Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Sawai Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Range Rover's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Urus Performante priced ₹4.22 Cr or the Lamborghini Urus priced between ₹4.18 Cr - 4.47 Cr.

Range Rover SV Petrol 4.4L Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Sawai Edition Specs & Features

The Range Rover SV Petrol 4.4L Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Sawai Edition has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heads Up Display (HUD), Door Ajar Warning and Turn Indicators on ORVM.

Land Rover Range Rover SV Petrol 4.4L Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Sawai Edition Price

Range Rover SV Petrol 4.4L Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Sawai Edition

₹5.59 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,90,00,000
RTO
49,54,000
Insurance
19,21,010
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,58,75,510
EMI@12,00,983/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Land Rover Range Rover SV Petrol 4.4L Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Sawai Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC)
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
530 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
23
Steering Type
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Tyres
23

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5258 mm
Height
1870 mm
Width
2209 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone
Cruise Control
Adaptive

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Central Locking
Keyless

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming)
GPS Navigation System
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Ventilated Seats
Disc
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Caraway and Perlino, Terracotta-pink, (Dual Tone) Interiors
Land Rover Range Rover SV Petrol 4.4L Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Sawai Edition EMI
EMI10,80,884 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
5,02,87,959
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
5,02,87,959
Interest Amount
1,45,65,104
Payable Amount
6,48,53,063

Land Rover Range Rover other Variants

Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel

₹2.80 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,40,00,000
RTO
30,54,000
Insurance
9,56,950
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,80,11,450
EMI@6,02,075/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol

₹3.03 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,65,00,000
RTO
27,04,000
Insurance
10,53,356
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,02,57,856
EMI@6,50,359/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover SV Ultra

₹4.34 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,80,00,000
RTO
38,54,000
Insurance
14,96,824
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,33,51,324
EMI@9,31,789/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover SV 3.0 Diesel LWB

₹4.47 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,83,04,000
RTO
48,42,000
Insurance
15,08,547
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,46,55,047
EMI@9,59,811/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB

₹4.85 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,25,13,332
RTO
43,05,333
Insurance
16,70,869
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,84,90,034
EMI@10,42,240/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition

₹5.30 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,64,80,000
RTO
47,02,000
Insurance
18,23,833
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,30,06,333
EMI@11,39,313/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Masara Edition

₹5.31 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,65,73,332
RTO
47,11,333
Insurance
18,27,432
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,31,12,597
EMI@11,41,597/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Land Rover Range Rover Alternatives

Lamborghini Urus Performante

Lamborghini Urus Performante

4.22 Cr
+11
Range RovervsUrus Performante
Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 Cr
+11
Range RovervsUrus
Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma

3.56 Cr
Range RovervsRoma
Lamborghini Urus SE

Lamborghini Urus SE

4.57 Cr
+25
Range RovervsUrus SE
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

2.75 - 4.1 Cr
+2
Range RovervsMaybach GLS
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

2.11 - 3.82 Cr
+10
Range Rovervs911

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