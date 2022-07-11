|Engine Type
|3.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I6 MHEV
|4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|980.72
|765
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|550 Nm @ 2000 rpm
|730 Nm @ 2500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|9.43
|8.5
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|AWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|394 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|550 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Twin Turbo
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|2996 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Optional
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹2,42,96,017
|₹2,77,64,405
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,10,82,000
|₹2,43,10,000
|RTO
|₹21,19,501
|₹24,85,000
|Insurance
|₹6,81,083
|₹9,68,905
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,13,340
|₹5,96,765