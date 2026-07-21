In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover vs Maybach GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover
|Maybach gls
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.7 to 13.16 kmpl
|8.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-