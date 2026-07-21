2027 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 680 unveiled with more power, fresh styling and enhanced luxury

Mercedes-Maybach has taken the wraps off the updated 2027 GLS 680, giving its flagship luxury SUV a comprehensive refresh. The latest model receives a more powerful V8 engine, updated exterior styling, a more opulent cabin and additional bespoke customisation options through the brand's MANUFAKTUR programme. It is expected to reach global dealerships later this year.

Exterior gets subtle but premium upgrades

While the overall silhouette remains familiar, the 2027 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 680 receives several styling revisions that distinguish it from the outgoing model. Up front, the signature Maybach grille now features illuminated detailing, while buyers can also opt for a lit-up Mercedes-Benz hood ornament.

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The LED headlamps now feature rose gold accents, and the rear receives a redesigned tailgate with additional three-pointed star motifs around the taillamps. Mercedes-Maybach has also introduced new 22-inch and optional 23-inch alloy wheel designs. The larger wheels feature self-righting centre caps that keep the Mercedes logo upright while the wheels rotate.

The colour palette has also been expanded with a new Dark Petrol and Verde Silver Metallic dual-tone paint finish, while the MANUFAKTUR personalisation programme offers an extensive selection of bespoke paint and trim options.

The rear seats have been upgraded to provide better comfort and luxury.

Cabin focuses on rear-seat comfort

The biggest changes continue inside, where the GLS 680 prioritises chauffeur-driven luxury. The SUV remains a four-seat luxury lounge with executive rear seats that now feature an upgraded massage function extending to the calf supports. Mercedes-Maybach has also revised the front seat massage programme for improved comfort.

The cabin features premium leather upholstery, rose gold accents, a hand-finished headliner and a redesigned infotainment setup. A 36.9-inch digital display arrangement integrates the driver's display and central touchscreen, while rear passengers get individual entertainment screens and enhanced connectivity features.

Other highlights include a Burmester 17-speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos support, a multi-stage air filtration system, voice-controlled MBUX infotainment and optional features such as a refrigerated compartment for rear occupants.

More powerful V8 with mild-hybrid assistance

Under the bonnet, the 2027 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 680 is powered by a revised 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The powertrain now produces 603 hp and 850 Nm of torque, making it more powerful than its predecessor.

Mercedes-Maybach has also introduced balance shafts to improve refinement, while the SUV benefits from updated predictive air suspension, active damping and rear-wheel steering. These upgrades are aimed at delivering a smoother ride without compromising handling despite the SUV's substantial size.

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Safety and technology

The refreshed GLS 680 comes equipped with Mercedes-Benz's latest suite of driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, blind spot monitoring and multiple radar- and camera-based safety technologies. The SUV also benefits from upgraded cloud-connected software and over-the-air update capability.

Expected price and availability

Mercedes-Maybach has not announced official pricing for the 2027 GLS 680 yet. Deliveries are expected to begin later in 2026. As of now, there is no update on the India launch.

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